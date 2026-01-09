SimpleC joins Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) at CES, announces new AI-powered companion for family caregivers

Caregiver companion, named Wellby, provides 24/7 emotional support and guidance as part of SimpleC's Connected Care platform

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleC, a leader in digital health solutions for older adults and their caregivers, announced today at CES the launch of its proprietary AI-powered caregiver companion ("Wellby") designed to support the millions of unpaid family members caring for loved ones living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD).

Unpaid family caregiving is soaring in the U.S., with 63 million individuals now providing unpaid care to senior adults, including 12 million specific to ADRD. Caregiving is getting harder and more complex. Often, these caregivers face emotional strain, uncertainty, and limited access to timely guidance. Wellby was built specifically to provide around-the-clock emotional support and practical guidance to caregivers, helping them feel less alone and more confident in their daily decisions.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Wellby is designed specifically for caregiving support. The companion delivers personalized, real-time support through natural conversation, combining emotional encouragement with actionable guidance tailored to the unique challenges of ADRD care.

Wellby is built on leading large language model (LLM) technology and enhanced with real-time web search capabilities, intuitive voice and visual interfaces, and proprietary prompt engineering defined by SimpleC research studies and real-world experience. Safety is important, so the system incorporates rigorous safety guardrails to prevent harmful, misleading, or inappropriate content and ensure caregivers receive trustworthy, responsible guidance at-all-times.

"This launch reenforces our belief that technology should support caregivers with both intelligence and compassion," said Kevin Henze, CEO of SimpleC. "As a privately owned, mission-driven company, we're able to prioritize affordability, accessibility, and long-term caregiver impact. Wellby represents technology with soul—AI designed to truly walk alongside caregivers."

Future releases will integrate the caregiver companion directly into SimpleC's leading Connected Care Platform, enabling deeper personalization through real-time insight into care routines, preferences, and daily activity patterns. Wellby will also be expanded to serve as a companion for older adults aging in their place of choice.

"As part of our larger AI roadmap, Wellby is just the beginning," said Jun Ying, Chief Product Officer at SimpleC. "By integrating AI across our platform, we're creating a connected ecosystem where caregivers and care recipients can access multiple services—support, monitoring, guidance, and coordination—through a single, trusted SimpleC experience."

"We're at a pivotal moment in healthcare," said Dr. Anthony Nguyen, SimpleC Medical Advisor and CEO of Welcome Health. "Purpose-built AI solutions like Wellby have the potential to meaningfully improve caregiver well-being and care outcomes, and SimpleC is well-positioned to lead this evolution."

About SimpleC, LLC

SimpleC, headquartered in Marietta, GA, is a privately owned, fast-growing digital health and AI company that empowers older adults and their caregivers to age well in their place of choice with innovative, research-backed solutions. By integrating AI, telemedicine, and personalized health tools, SimpleC delivers affordable, human-centered technology that supports real-world care needs.

New in 2026, SimpleC is partnering with the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) on creating the ecosystem that will power 125M+ older adults and their care partners to age in their place of choice with the help of connected health technologies. This groundbreaking partnership was officially launched at CES on January 8, 2026.

