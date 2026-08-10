Advertisers placing direct campaigns through SimpleFeed can now independently verify delivery and humanness with FouAnalytics.

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MENLO PARK, Calif. and NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleFeed, Inc., an Apple News Preferred Partner, and ad verification platform FouAnalytics have entered a strategic partnership bringing independent verification to ad campaigns on Apple News. Advertisers buying direct inventory through SimpleFeed can now elect to include FouAnalytics to measure and verify delivery.

A FouAnalytics view of campaign traffic, the kind of independent verification advertisers can now access through SimpleFeed.

Apple News is one of the most premium environments that advertisers can use to reach humans using iPhones. SimpleFeed unlocks this premium inventory on a per publisher basis across verticals like lifestyle, business, news, sports and more. FouAnalytics gives advertisers, publishers, and SimpleFeed a shared view of audience quality to optimize campaign execution and maximize return on ad spend.

Advertisers demand transparency to ensure their investments are delivering as promised," said Mark Carlson, CEO of SimpleFeed. "By integrating FouAnalytics into our direct sold Apple News campaigns, we are giving buyers independent verification that confirms delivery across our premium publisher network, while abiding by the privacy protections Apple News users love."

"Independent verification gives advertisers confidence that their campaigns are executing properly in high-value media environments," said Dr. Augustine Fou, creator of FouAnalytics. "In privacy-first ecosystems like Apple News where standard programmatic tags are restricted, FouAnalytics shows ad buyers the humanness of not only the ads nut also the clicks, complete with the supporting details so they can "see Fou themselves" (like the FouAnalytics charts above). SimpleFeed is leading the way by providing buyers clear, transparent verification.

"FouAnalytics is available on SimpleFeed direct campaigns effective immediately. Advertisers can request campaign details and publisher availability at https://www.simplefeed.com/about/contact/.

About SimpleFeed

Founded in 2005, SimpleFeed is the leader in content syndication technology. More than 500 publishers, video creators and influencers use SimpleFeed to aggregate, format, distribute, monetize, and measure their content across news aggregators, mobile apps, CTV channels, social platforms, and AI applications. SimpleFeed publishes tens of thousands of articles and videos every day to hundreds of millions of readers, and operates a curated marketplace connecting advertisers with hand-selected premium publishers. SimpleFeed is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. More details at www.simplefeed.com.

About FouAnalytics

Created by Dr. Augustine Fou, FouAnalytics is the most trusted, independent analytics and verification platform for digital ads, websites and mobile apps. The platform provides detailed analytical data so practitioners can "see Fou themselves"™ why something is "high humanness," and troubleshoot what is not good quality. Today FouAnalytics is used globally by advertisers like Microsoft, Beiersdorf and Georgia Pacific, independent agencies and every agency holding company, as well as more than 10,000 SMBs and site owners. More details at www.fouanalytics.com.

Media Contacts

SimpleFeed Mark Carlson, CEO, SimpleFeed, Inc.

[email protected] | www.simplefeed.com

FouAnalytics Dr. Augustine Fou, CEO, FouAnalytics

[email protected] | (212) 203-7239

SOURCE FouAnalytics