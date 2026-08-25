Simplicity Acquires Wright Wealth Group, Expanding Estate and Protection Planning Business and Welcomes Eric Wright as its Newest Partner

SUMMIT, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity"), a holistic financial planning firm combining the best of accumulation and protection strategies and solutions, today announced the acquisition of Wright Wealth Group, Inc. ("Wright Wealth"), a premier retail practice focused on estate and protection planning strategies based in Geneva, Illinois. Following the acquisition, Eric Wright joins Simplicity as its newest partner, expanding Simplicity's footprint in the greater Chicago area and strengthening its National Accounts team.

"Eric has built an exceptional practice dedicated to helping clients safeguard their wealth and protect their family legacies," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity Group. "His deep expertise in life insurance, annuities, and comprehensive estate planning strategies makes him an outstanding addition to our partnership. Furthermore, Eric's strong relationships within the wealth management community, including key partnerships with major nationwide investment firms, will be invaluable as he joins our National Accounts team. We are thrilled to welcome Eric and Wright Wealth to Simplicity."

"Partnering with Simplicity represents an extraordinary opportunity to elevate the protection and estate planning capabilities we offer our clients," said Eric Wright. "By tapping into Simplicity's extensive national resources, advanced technology, and unparalleled institutional support, we can further enhance our client experience while expanding our reach throughout the Chicago area and beyond. Joining a national partnership where everyone shares true equity and aligns toward mutual success is a compelling next step for our practice."

In addition to serving retail clients throughout Illinois and the Midwest, Eric Wright will actively contribute to Simplicity's National Accounts initiatives, leveraging his deep ties to financial institution leadership to broaden access to Simplicity's holistic wealth and protection solutions.

About Wright Wealth Group

Wright Wealth Group, Inc. is a specialized financial practice based in Geneva, Illinois. Focused on estate planning, wealth protection, life insurance, annuity, and long-term care solutions, Wright Wealth delivers tailored strategies designed to secure clients' financial futures and preserve family legacies.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT

Denielle Webb, P: 347-204-7181 / E: [email protected]

SOURCE Simplicity Group Holdings