Simplicity Acquires Mid-Atlantic Wealth Advisory Group and Welcomes Dennis Maguire and Robert Sayre to the Partnership

SUMMIT, N.J., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity"), a holistic financial planning firm combining the best of accumulation and protection strategies and solutions, today announced the acquisition of Mid-Atlantic Wealth Advisory Group ("Mid-Atlantic"), a Pennsylvania-based RIA that supports professionals, business owners, and pre-retirees with holistic financial planning. With the closing of this transaction, Mid-Atlantic's founders, Dennis Maguire and Robert Sayre will become Simplicity's newest partners, and the company will rebrand as Simplicity Wealth Advisors.

"The Mid-Atlantic team has built an exceptional reputation for client-centric planning, and we are thrilled to welcome Bob and Dennis to the Simplicity partnership," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity. "By integrating their deep advisory expertise with our unified securities and insurance platform, we are further accelerating the growth of the Simplicity platform. We look forward to providing Dennis, Bob, and their team with the institutional-grade resources necessary to scale their business across the region."

"Our decision to join Simplicity was driven by the undeniable strength and sophistication of their securities platform," said Dennis Maguire. "In an increasingly complex market, having industry-leading tools and a deep bench of specialists at our fingertips is a total gamechanger. This partnership provides the engine to fuel our next chapter of growth, while ensuring our clients receive the most advanced planning solutions available today."

"Marketing innovation is a cornerstone of Simplicity's success and bringing that power to our practice will transform how we educate and engage with our clients," said Robert Sayre. "By tapping into Simplicity's expansive support infrastructure, we can offload the operational complexities of the business and focus exclusively on what matters most: helping our clients achieve long-term financial security through holistic planning."

About Mid-Atlantic Wealth

Since 2012, Mid-Atlantic Wealth Advisory Group has helped clients construct effective financial plans that enable them to meet their goals. With decades of experience, the team guides clients through every stage of their financial journey, focusing on maximizing growth opportunities while safeguarding assets against potential risks. For more information, please visit https://www.mawag.com/.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT

Denielle Webb, Simplicity Group – P: 347-204-7181 / E: [email protected]

SOURCE Simplicity Group Holdings