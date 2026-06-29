Simplicity Welcomes Bob Muzikowski to the Partnership with the Acquisition of Benefit Planning, Inc.

SUMMIT, N.J., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Benefit Planning, Inc. (BPI), a Chicago-based insurance agency focused on supporting high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients with protection solutions. With this transaction, Bob Muzikowski becomes Simplicity's newest Partner.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob Muzikowski to the Simplicity Partnership," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity. "Bob has built an exceptional reputation as one of the country's top advisors, and his deep expertise in serving high-net-worth clients will be a tremendous asset to our National Account team—particularly as we expand our support in financial institutions. BPI's sophisticated approach to estate, legacy, and executive benefits planning aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering holistic financial protection solutions."

"Joining Simplicity is an exciting new chapter for BPI and the clients we serve," said Bob Muzikowski. "Our focus has always been on providing high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients with specialized, large-case protection strategies. Partnering with Simplicity allows us to maintain that high-touch, tailored service while leveraging an unrivaled array of institutional tools and technologies to further secure our clients' financial legacies."

About Benefit Planning Inc.

BPI assists clients nationally with their complex estate and legacy planning, retirement planning, wealth management and group and executive benefits needs. BPI's founder, Bob Muzikowski received his BA and MPA from Columbia University and has consistently been ranked one of the top advisors in the country each year since he began his career. He founded Chicago Hope Academy and has been honored with several prestigious awards for his business and community work.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT

Denielle Webb, Simplicity Group – P: 347-204-7181 / E: [email protected]

SOURCE Simplicity Group Holdings