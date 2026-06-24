Simplicity Welcomes Financial Services Veteran Jason Crawford as Partner and Senior Vice President

SUMMIT, N.J., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity"), a holistic financial planning firm combining the best of accumulation and protection strategies and solutions, today announced the appointment of Jason Crawford as Partner and Senior Vice President. In his new role, Mr. Crawford will join the national accounts team, leveraging his extensive background to drive strategic growth and expand the company's distribution footprint.

Mr. Crawford joins Simplicity with more than 25 years of demonstrated success building distribution and driving sales across financial institutions, independent broker-dealers, wirehouses, and affiliated agencies. Most recently, he served as Head of Tellus Brokerage Connections. Prior to that role, he spent 18 years in pivotal sales leadership roles at LPL Financial, where he successfully transformed business lines and led high-performing wealth management and insurance distribution teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason to the Simplicity partnership," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity "Jason's deep institutional expertise, proven track record of scaling distribution, and commitment to driving profitability for stakeholders make him an invaluable addition to our national accounts team as we continue to grow."

"I have watched Simplicity's impressive growth trajectory and believe that what this company is bringing to the market is new, fresh, and fundamentally better than anything else out there," said Jason Crawford. "Simplicity has consistently proven to be the ultimate innovator in our space, always staying two steps ahead of the industry. I am incredibly excited about the company's future direction and am excited to contribute to its success."

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT

Denielle Webb, P: 347-204-7181 / E: [email protected]

SOURCE Simplicity Group Holdings