Simpli.fi and Freshpaint Deliver HIPAA-Compliant Programmatic Advertising

Healthcare Organizations Can Run Targeted Patient Acquisition Campaigns and Measure Foot Traffic Results, All Within Regulatory Compliance

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi, the real-world media platform built for the age of immediacy, in a strategic partnership and technical integration with Freshpaint, a privacy-first healthcare marketing platform, today introduced an expansion of Simpli.fi's HIPAA-compliant programmatic advertising solution for healthcare providers.

Patient acquisition in healthcare has fundamentally shifted, with research showing 77% of patients search for healthcare providers online as digital channels eclipse traditional media for both efficiency and scale. Healthcare organizations that don't use automated, data-driven programmatic buying risk missing potential new patients.

However, healthcare marketers face a barrier that doesn't exist in other industries: the current tools required to run modern programmatic campaigns – conversion tracking, audience targeting, and performance measurement – may expose protected health information (PHI) under HIPAA.

With this new solution, healthcare providers – from urgent care centers and dental support organizations to specialty practices and regional health systems – can confidently activate high-performing marketing campaigns, measure the patient journey with privacy-first conversion tracking, and prove how marketing influences growth, without exposing PHI. The integration allows healthcare organizations to safely act on consumer intent the moment it happens and measure impact all the way from high-intent digital actions to the clinician's door.

"Healthcare happens locally, but strict privacy rules have made it hard for medical groups to see if their online ads actually lead to office visits," said Michael Schoen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Simpli.fi. "Our partnership with Freshpaint changes that. We've created a secure way to track a patient's journey from an online click to a clinic door. This helps marketers find new patients more effectively and finally prove that their ads are helping their businesses grow."

The integration connects Freshpaint's privacy guardrail with Simpli.fi's advertising capabilities. Freshpaint converts patient engagement into privacy-aware marketing signals by removing PHI at the source, giving healthcare marketers a compliant foundation for campaign activation, optimization, and measurement in Simpli.fi. Healthcare marketers get a clear, privacy-driven view of how hyperlocal advertising influences patient acquisition, without relying on guesswork or risky tracking methods.

Simpli.fi's advertising platform combined with Freshpaint's privacy-first healthcare marketing platform enables healthcare providers to run campaigns with:

Privacy-first conversion tracking: Determine which local campaigns drive patient appointments and high-intent actions across every market they run in while adhering to organizational privacy standards.

Determine which local campaigns drive patient appointments and high-intent actions across every market they run in while adhering to organizational privacy standards. Hyperlocal acquisition strategies: Deliver address-level targeting tailored to each healthcare location, whether operating one site or hundreds.

Deliver address-level targeting tailored to each healthcare location, whether operating one site or hundreds. Multi-location efficiency: Manage campaigns across hundreds of locations without multiplying operational complexity or compliance burden.

"Healthcare marketers are under more pressure than ever to show what their media spend is actually driving," said Jason Powers, Vice President of Product at Freshpaint. "Clicks and impressions only tell part of the story. With Freshpaint and Simpli.fi's partnership, healthcare organizations can connect local campaign activity to downstream patient actions like appointment bookings and location engagement, so they can optimize marketing with confidence while protecting patient privacy."

The capability is available now for Simpli.fi customers with Freshpaint subscriptions and can be activated by contacting their account manager.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the real-world media platform built for the age of immediacy. By unifying digital behavior and real-world movement into a single actionable signal, Simpli.fi enables over 2,000 agencies, advertisers, and media groups to target, optimize, and measure campaigns precisely where consumer decisions happen. Built on the truth that people use digital to navigate the physical world, Simpli.fi is the only platform that connects these signals in real time—allowing brands to act on consumer intent the moment it occurs and measure the impact all the way to the door. We thrive on innovation, data-driven results, and a culture of continuous improvement to make marketing more immediate, intelligent, and connected.

Simpli.fi is backed by leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.

To learn more, visit Simpli.fi and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Freshpaint

Freshpaint is built for healthcare marketers to deliver measurable performance while safeguarding patient trust in a complex regulatory environment. Bringing privacy and performance together in one platform, Freshpaint enables healthcare organizations to securely connect and activate data across channels, connect marketing spend to outcomes, and confidently scale growth. Headquartered in San Francisco, Freshpaint partners with more than 250 healthcare organizations – including enterprise providers, payers, digital health companies, agencies, and consumer health brands – so that marketers are empowered to stretch fixed budgets, prove what's working, and turn privacy into a strategic advantage that fuels performance.

To learn more, visit freshpaint.io and follow Freshpaint on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Sneha Shankar

Allison Worldwide

[email protected]

SOURCE Simpli.fi