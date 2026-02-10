Simpli.fi Launches Incrementality-Focused Cross-Device Attribution Built for Multi-Location Brands

Solution lets marketers compare side-by-side attribution at device, individual, and household levels for more accurate programmatic measurement

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi, a leading provider of marketing technologies, solutions, and workflow automation for advertisers and agencies, today announced the launch of its next-generation cross-device attribution capability, purpose-built for multi-location brands that need to understand how media truly drives incremental outcomes across fragmented consumer journeys.

As CTV, mobile, and desktop touchpoints increasingly influence the same purchase conversion path, legacy device-level attribution systematically undercounts impact and leads to misallocated budgets—particularly for advertisers optimizing performance at the local and store level. Powered by a proprietary, privacy-conscious identity and data science layer that goes beyond the basic IP matching that has been an industry standard, the solution provides a leading-edge method to address a critical and persistent challenge for multi-location brands: accurately measuring campaign performance across a fragmented digital landscape where consumers engage with brands on multiple screens before taking action.

"Consumers don't live in single-device silos, so neither should campaign measurement. Whether our clients are driving sales, store visits, or leads, Simpli.fi's cross-device attribution uniquely provides a complete view of how limited and valuable marketing dollars work together across every touchpoint," said Cali Tran, CEO of Simpli.fi. "Incrementality focused cross-device attribution measurement delivers an advanced foundation for marketing spend optimization and scalable growth, allowing marketers to invest in the devices, channels, and tactics that deliver the highest ROI."

Three attribution views for side-by-side clarity

Rather than limiting advertisers to a single attribution model, Simpli.fi enables side-by-side comparison to answer a more important question: how would budget decisions change if attribution reflected real consumer behavior instead of device silos?

Device-Level Attribution: Baseline view used by legacy measurement systems

Baseline view used by legacy measurement systems Individual-Level Attribution: Reveals cross-screen influence within a single consumer journey

Reveals cross-screen influence within a single consumer journey Household-Level Attribution: Captures shared decision-making and delayed conversion behavior common in high-consideration purchases

By comparing these attribution views side by side, advertisers can see where conversions are happening, understand which touchpoints are truly driving results, and decide where to shift budget to maximize impact. Multi-location brands can get a clearer picture of how their campaigns are having a store-level impact by region.

From digital touchpoints to real business outcomes

This capability extends attribution beyond online conversions to capture store visits, purchases, and cross-device actions that occur before and after in-store engagement.

"Marketers consistently tell us that proving incremental impact across devices is one of their biggest challenges," said Michael Schoen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Simpli.fi. "Our attribution enhancements bring conversion clarity to programmatic advertising by maintaining stable profiles of people and households over time. With this technology advancement, marketers will not only be able to identify their target audience, but they will be able to intentionally reach them and convert ad spend into sales."

Notably, a large, multi-location RV dealer leveraged Simpli.fi's enhanced attribution technology to clearly reflect the RV purchase funnel, demonstrating measurable impact across households versus device-level alone. Household-level attribution captured significantly more purchase activity, identifying 68% more purchase events in the conversion path, 59% additional qualified online signups, and more than double the in-store visits compared to device-based methods. This visibility enabled the advertiser to rebalance spend toward upper-funnel CTV and mobile placements that were demonstrably influencing downstream sales.

Cross-device attribution is now available to all current Simpli.fi customers as part of the platform's commitment to delivering advanced measurement capabilities without adding complexity or extra cost.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi provides marketing technologies, solutions, and workflow automation for advertisers and agencies of all sizes. We specialize in helping organizations that operate across many locations, jurisdictions, or local markets—where location matters and incrementality counts—by uniting data, automation, and intelligence to drive measurable growth.

Our platform powers highly targeted, high-volume campaigns across omnichannel environments, including CTV, native, mobile, display, and social. We deliver transparent performance with local precision at a national scale. Simpli.fi enables marketers—from multi-location brands and independent agencies who serve them, to political, advocacy, and public-affairs organizations—to activate locally relevant messaging, measure real-world impact, and generate clear, actionable insights.

Simpli.fi is backed by leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR. To learn more, visit Simpli.fi.

