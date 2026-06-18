Singing River Health System and MORA Launch InVita's iReferral Software to Modernize Donor Referral Processes

iReferral® improves organ and tissue donation processes to help save and heal more lives.

FLOWOOD, Miss., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singing River Health System, in partnership with the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA), the federally designated Organ Procurement Organization (OPO), has recently launched InVita Healthcare Technologies' iReferral® software across all three of its hospitals: Pascagoula Hospital, Ocean Springs Hospital, and Singing River Gulfport. This implementation reflects MORA's continued work to expand iReferral across its donor service area and supports a more consistent, efficient donor referral process throughout its hospital network.

With more than 100,000 Americans waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, timely donor referrals remain critical. In many hospitals, that referral begins with notifying the OPO of a potential donor, a step that still relies on manual, phone-based workflows that can add to clinical staff workloads, slow the referral, and increase the chance that a donation opportunity is missed. iReferral modernizes this process by replacing these manual phone-based notifications with real-time automation that applies clinical criteria to identify potential organ and tissue donors. iReferral securely sends each referral to MORA's iTransplant® system, which InVita also provides.

"We're proud to continue our work with MORA and to extend that collaboration across Singing River Health System's hospitals," said Wade Liu, President of Human Biologics, InVita Healthcare Technologies. "Expanding this work across the region builds a more reliable path to donation, so more patients in need can ultimately receive the transplants that heal and save lives."

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services regulations require hospitals to notify their designated OPO of every potential donor. iReferral supports this requirement by embedding donor-related clinical alerts into Singing River's existing EHR workflows through an Epic FHIR implementation, helping ensure appropriate referrals are triggered consistently and without the need for phone calls. This automation reduces administrative tasks for hospital and OPO teams, freeing up more time to support critically ill patients and their families while helping ensure donation opportunities are identified and acted upon.

"Our nurses are often at the center of coordinating care during some of the most critical moments in a patient's journey," said Dr. Rachel Kemp, Chief Nursing Officer for Singing River Health System. "By automating the donor referral process, iReferral helps reduce administrative tasks and allows our clinical teams to focus on patient care and family support. This technology aligns with our mission to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve by helping ensure donation opportunities are identified efficiently. We are proud to partner with MORA in adopting a solution that honors the gift of donation."

"At MORA, every donor opportunity matters," stated Kevin Stump, MORA's President/CEO. "The implementation of iReferral strengthens our ability to work alongside healthcare professionals to identify potential donors quickly and efficiently, allowing us to honor the gift of donation and maximize the number of lives impacted through transplantation."

Used by hundreds of hospitals nationwide, iReferral has been shown to significantly increase donor referrals, organ donors, organs recovered, and organs transplanted, ultimately helping save more lives.

About InVita Healthcare Technologies

InVita Healthcare Technologies provides the world's most comprehensive human biologics software platform for blood, organ, and tissue workflows. Its solutions enable unmatched visibility and compliance to improve patient outcomes and save lives. Every day, healthcare organizations rely on InVita's software to carry out their missions and support the communities they serve. For more information, visit invitahealth.com .

About MORA

The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) is the federally designated organ procurement organization serving the majority of Mississippi. MORA works with hospitals and communities across the state to facilitate organ and tissue donation, support donor families, maintain the donor registry, and provide public education about the life-saving impact of donation. Through its commitment to excellence, innovation, and stewardship, MORA works to honor every donor's gift and maximize opportunities for transplantation. For more information, visit msora.org .

About Singing River Health System

Singing River Health System is a community-driven, not-for-profit healthcare provider and one of the largest health systems serving the Gulf Coast and surrounding areas. Its network includes three hospitals in Gulfport, Ocean Springs, and Pascagoula, 300 physicians, and more than 3,500 employees. Singing River is the Mississippi Gulf Coast's sole Center of Excellence for Robotic Surgery and is accredited by Blue Cross Blue Shield for Excellence in Cardiac and Spine Care. Through charitable assistance, education, and community outreach, the health system works to improve the health and well-being of the communities it serves. For more information, visit SingingRiverHealthSystem.com .

SOURCE InVita Healthcare Technologies