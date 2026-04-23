InVita Healthcare Technologies and Gulf Coast Blood Advance Cell and Gene Therapy Donor Recruitment Through HemaConnect 2.5

The latest release extends HemaConnect — the blood and plasma industry's leading donor engagement solution — to enable efficient recruitment, scheduling, and tracking of donors for highly specialized, life‑saving therapies.

BALTIMORE, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InVita Healthcare Technologies, a leader in blood and other biologics software, and Gulf Coast Blood, one of the nation's largest community blood centers, today announced new advanced therapy capabilities developed in collaboration and introduced in InVita's HemaConnect 2.5 release. With this release, InVita advances the platform for blood centers nationwide and around the world to more effectively recruit, engage, and collect donors for cell and gene therapy (CGT).

InVita and Gulf Coast Blood partnered on this initiative to streamline and accelerate donor recruitment and scheduling processes for CGT — a critical step in advancing these highly specialized and individual medical treatments. This collaboration deepens the existing partnership and reflects InVita's commitment to delivering a single, coordinated platform that empowers blood centers to support advanced therapies while leveraging their established donor networks and infrastructure for regenerative medicine, CAR‑T, and other innovative treatments.

With the HemaConnect 2.5 release, advanced features have been introduced, including specifically configured profiles and workflows for handling therapy-specific critical details; specialized scheduling designed to bridge the gaps from interview to sample to collection; and robust administrative capabilities that ensure traditional blood center collections and advanced biotherapy collections are harmonized where appropriate while remaining distinct where necessary. These capabilities are delivered alongside industry-leading donor engagement capabilities for tailored CGT donor recruitment.

"Partnering with InVita on this initiative allows us to extend our existing donor engagement platform with new capabilities that support our cell therapy programs," said Theresa Pina, Chief Growth Officer at Gulf Coast Blood. "These enhancements streamline CGT workflows for recruitment, scheduling, and communication — ultimately enabling us to better serve patients in need of life‑saving treatments."

"Gulf Coast Blood has been an invaluable partner to InVita in expanding HemaConnect for these specialized care treatments," said Todd Collins, President and CEO of InVita. "We welcome the opportunity to collaborate, further advance our platform, and deliver added capabilities to the 95 percent of U.S. blood centers we serve, enabling their life‑saving therapies and their ability to bring meaningful difference to patients facing critical diseases."

The industry-leading HemaConnect CRM was purpose-built over decades with guidance from blood center partners. No other donor recruitment and engagement solution demonstrates comparable scale or impact. Each year, HemaConnect powers the outreach and operations behind hundreds of millions of donor interactions — sending over half a billion emails, delivering 200 million text messages, facilitating 70 million donor calls, and managing nearly 7 million appointments.

About InVita Healthcare Technologies

InVita Healthcare Technologies is a leading provider of software solutions for blood and other biologics management that streamline workflows, improve operational efficiency, and enhance outcomes. Every day, healthcare organizations rely on InVita's software to carry out their mission and support the communities they serve. For more information, visit invitahealth.com.

About Gulf Coast Blood

Gulf Coast Blood is one of the largest community blood centers in the United States, serving 170 hospitals and healthcare facilities in a 26-county area, including the largest medical center in the world, Texas Medical Center. Service areas include Gulf Coast Blood East Texas and Gulf Coast Blood Brazos Valley. Gulf Coast Blood is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to a safe, respectful, and comfortable donation experience. For more information, visit giveblood.org.

SOURCE InVita Healthcare Technologies