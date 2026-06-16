Sip Into National Smoothie Day with a Free Lunar Lemonade from Planet Smoothie

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Smoothie Day, Planet Smoothie® (www.PlanetSmoothie.com) is treating loyal fans to a refreshing offer. On Sunday, June 21, 2026, all registered Planet VIP Rewards members can enjoy a Free 20 oz. Lunar Lemonade at participating Planet Smoothie locations nationwide!

Planet Smoothie Celebrates National Smoothie Day With Free 20 oz. Lunar Lemonade

Known for blending flavorful ingredients into delicious smoothies, Planet Smoothie is inviting guests to kick off summer with one of its fan-favorite offerings. Combining bright, refreshing flavors for a cool and satisfying treat, the Lunar Lemonade is perfect for the longest days of the season.

"We're excited to celebrate National Smoothie Day by treating our loyal Planet VIP members to a free 20 oz. Lunar Lemonade," said Nicole Butcher, Senior Director of Marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "It's our way of saying thank you while giving guests something refreshing to kick off the first day of summer!"

To redeem the offer, guests must register for Planet VIP by Friday, June 19, 2026, by visiting planetsmoothie.com/nationalsmoothieday. Eligible members will receive the offer directly in their loyalty account and can redeem it in-store or online on June 21, 2026.

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie and bowl concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers smoothies and bowls made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and offer higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie or bowl that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and superfood categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

www.KahalaBrands.com

SOURCE Planet Smoothie