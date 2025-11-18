Planet Smoothie Blends Up Holiday Cheer with 2025 Gift Card BONUS Promotion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Planet Smoothie® (www.PlanetSmoothie.com) is serving up the perfect blend of gifting and giving with a special gift card promotion. From now through December 31, 2025, guests will receive a $15 BONUS eCard for every $50 purchased in Planet Smoothie gift cards online at PlanetSmoothie.com* as a refreshing holiday treat!

Important Information:

Offer available ONLINE ONLY at PlanetSmoothie.com from 11/03/25 – 12/31/25, while supplies last.

$15 BONUS eCards are only valid from 11/03/25 – 2/28/26 and cannot be used to purchase gift cards. Additional restrictions apply.

and cannot be used to purchase gift cards. Additional restrictions apply. The $15 BONUS eCard will be emailed to the purchaser.

Any combination of physical or eGift cards totaling $50 qualifies for the BONUS.

"We're excited to make holiday gifting sweeter and easier this year," said Nicole Butcher, senior director of marketing at Kahala Brands, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "Our BONUS eCard promotion is the perfect way to thank our guests for sharing the smoothie love this season."

Give the gift of delicious smoothies and bowls this season and enjoy a little BONUS blend of happiness on us.

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers smoothies made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and bowl categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com .

*Offer available online only from 11/03/25 - 12/31/25 while supplies last. $15 BONUS eCards valid 11/03/25 - 2/28/26 only. Additional restrictions apply. ©2025 Kahala Management, L.L.C. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Planet Smoothie