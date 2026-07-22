SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Jul 22, 2026, 16:30 ET

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock. This regular quarterly dividend is payable in cash on August 26, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2026.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Together, SiriusXM reaches a combined monthly audience of approximately 255 million listeners. SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

Investor contacts:
Jennifer DiGrazia
[email protected] 

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

SiriusXM to Report Second Quarter 2026 Operating and Financial Results

SiriusXM to Report Second Quarter 2026 Operating and Financial Results

SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) will release its second quarter 2026 operating and financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The company will host an...
SiriusXM to Present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

SiriusXM to Present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) announced Zac Coughlin, Chief Financial Officer, will present on May 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET at the J.P. Morgan Global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Radio

Radio

Carriers and Services

Carriers and Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Music

Music

News Releases in Similar Topics