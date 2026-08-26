SiriusXM to Present at the BofA Securities 2026 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

News provided by

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Aug 26, 2026, 16:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) announced Zac Coughlin, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 8:50 a.m. ET at the BofA Securities 2026 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference in New York, New York. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the SiriusXM Investor Relations website at https://investor.siriusxm.com.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a complete ecosystem of advertising solutions through SiriusXM Media and AdsWizz. SiriusXM offers live, on-demand, and human-curated programming across music, talk, news, sports, and podcasts, and the company reaches approximately 255 million monthly listeners across its platforms. With deep automotive manufacturer relationships and unique spectrum assets, SiriusXM is built to reach listeners wherever they are. The company connects fans to the voices, creators, and moments they love – creating communities where listeners engage, participate, and belong. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com

Source: SiriusXM

Investor contact:
Jennifer DiGrazia
[email protected] 

Media contact:
Jenny Tartikoff
[email protected]  

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

SiriusXM to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2026

SiriusXM to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2026

SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) announced Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. PT at the Goldman ...
SiriusXM Reports Second Quarter 2026 Operating and Financial Results

SiriusXM Reports Second Quarter 2026 Operating and Financial Results

SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter 2026. The full earnings release is available on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Radio

Radio

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Entertainment

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics