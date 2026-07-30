SiriusXM Reports Second Quarter 2026 Operating and Financial Results

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Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Jul 30, 2026, 06:58 ET

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter 2026. The full earnings release is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.siriusxm.com

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 
SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a complete ecosystem of advertising solutions through SiriusXM Media and AdsWizz. SiriusXM offers live, on-demand, and human-curated programming across music, talk, news, sports, and podcasts, and the company reaches approximately 255 million monthly listeners across its platforms. With deep automotive manufacturer relationships and unique spectrum assets, SiriusXM is built to reach listeners wherever they are. The company connects fans to the voices, creators, and moments they love - creating communities where listeners engage, participate, and belong.  For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.  

Source: SiriusXM 

Investor contact: 
Jennifer DiGrazia
[email protected]  

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

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