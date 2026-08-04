Sisram Medical Powers Up China EBD Growth Engine with Flagship "黑金牛奶光" Launch

Driving Innovation and Proactive Empowerment to Unlock Localized Growth in China

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", 1696.HK), a global wellness group offering Energy-Based Devices ("EBD"), injectables, and other complementary solutions, today unveiled 黑金牛奶光 (Black Gold Photofacial) in Mainland China. The next-generation EBD platform combines advanced technology with sustained skin rejuvenation, broadening Sisram's clinical offerings while underscoring its commitment to localized R&D, adaptive clinical strategies, and targeted solutions for China's evolving consumer landscape.

As consumers increasingly embrace proactive anti-aging and long-term skin wellness, demand is surging for non-invasive aesthetic solutions that deliver both comfortable treatment experiences and lasting skin benefits. At the same time, aesthetic clinics are placing greater emphasis on differentiated EBD programs and integrated solutions that build differentiated service barriers while enhancing patient retention. 黑金牛奶光 is engineered to address this dual imperative by integrating high-purity DPL spectrum technology with advanced CR photofacial technology. Clinical studies have confirmed its potential to organically combine targeted treatment of specific skin concerns with ongoing skin maintenance.

Leveraging the complementary power of its dual-light technologies, the device focuses on a wide spectrum of concerns, including pigmentation, vascular redness, dullness, and uneven skin texture, while supporting advanced anti-aging needs such as skin tightening, rejuvenation, and long-term status management. Target consumers benefit from an integrated EBD solution that offers consistent clinical outcomes, a comfortable experience, and the flexibility for progressive, long-term care. More importantly, by expanding the role of EBD from isolated interventions to full-lifecycle skin health management, 黑金牛奶光 enables partner clinics to diversify treatment offerings, extend the patient service cycle, improve retention, and drive operational efficiency.

To mark the product launch, Sisram partnered with Shanghai Mylike Medical Cosmetic to host an exclusive investor salon, themed "A New Chapter in Energy-Based Aesthetics: Exploring the Next Wave of Growth." The event brought together in-depth dialogues on industry trends, Sisram's strategic EBD roadmap for China, clinical applications, and clinic operational excellence. Through executive presentations, clinical expert perspectives, live product demonstrations, and interactive Q&A, the Company showcased Alma's comprehensive value chain in China, from global technology transfer and localized R&D to physician training and practice support. The salon underscored Sisram's strong competitive edge and long-term growth potential in China's dynamic EBD landscape.

"EBD is the backbone of our global business and a vital engine for our wellness ecosystem," said Mr. Jiahong Li, Co-CEO and CFO of Sisram. "黑金牛奶光 is not just a product, it is a strategic move to drive innovation for local needs and deliver clinical impact in China. Our investor salon showcased our end-to-end model: technology-driven, clinically anchored, and scaled through clinic empowerment. Looking ahead, we will accelerate commercialization, deepen clinic partnerships, and connect China's market more closely with our global capabilities, all to strengthen Alma's brand and underpin sustainable EBD growth."

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions with over 25 years of expertise in Energy-Based Devices (EBD). Built on a legacy of innovation and clinical excellence, the Company's synergistic ecosystem spans EBD technologies, injectables, diagnostics, and complementary solutions. Serving customers in over 110 countries and regions, Sisram delivers award-winning products that set new standards in safety, efficacy, and personalized aesthetic care for millions of patients worldwide. Majority-owned by Fosun Pharma, Sisram has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since September 2017.

For more information, please visit: www.sisram-medical.com.

SOURCE Sisram Medical Ltd