Sit 'n Sleep Announces Annual Memorial Day Sale with Savings up to $1,725 on Select Mattresses

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sit 'n Sleep, California's premier mattress retailer, launches its popular Memorial Day Sale on Tuesday, May 5.

Shoppers can save on premium mattress brands and enjoy flexible financing through June 2 in all Southern California Sit 'n Sleep stores and online. Sale highlights include:

Up to 50% off Nectar mattresses





Up to 20% off Avocado models





Up to $1,725 in savings on Casper mattresses





Up to $1,100 off Helix mattresses





Up to $1,000 off Tempur King Split adjustable sets





Up to $1,700 off Purple brand models

"This is one of our biggest sales events of the year," said Drew Miller, VP of Marketing at Sit 'n Sleep. "We're proud to help our customers find better sleep at even better prices, which is why we have significant deals across our most sought-after brands. Add in Sit 'n Sleep's multiple financing options, and this sale makes premium comfort more accessible and affordable for everyone."

High Quality at Low Prices

Sit 'n Sleep's Memorial Day sale includes a wide assortment of mattresses, from Casper to Tempur, offering something for every sleep preference and price point. The brands boast the latest mattress innovations, such as Purple's cooling GelFlex Grid technology or Helix's collection of models, each one personalized to a different sleep profile.

All of the mattresses in the sale are made from the best materials, whether they're memory foam, innerspring, or hybrid. This includes Avocado mattresses built from certified organic materials and Nectar's fiberglass-free, CertiPUR-US certified models.

A Seamless Sale Experience

Both sitnsleep.com online shoppers and in-store customers can rely on expert guidance from experienced sleep consultants. Using advanced bedMATCH technology, they help everyone find the mattress that suits their sleep style.

Additionally, the Sit 'n Sleep Memorial Day sale includes 36-month financing, or the option to purchase a mattress in installments starting at just $56 a month. And all shoppers get:

Local delivery and set up on qualifying purchases

A 120-night sleep trial

Price match guarantees

Learn more at www.sitnsleep.com or visit the nearest Sit 'n Sleep store to take advantage of this year's Memorial Day savings.

About Sit 'n Sleep

Founded in 1978, Sit 'n Sleep is a family-owned mattress retailer dedicated to improving customers' quality of life through better sleep. With 37+ locations across California and an extensive online store, it offers a wide range of mattresses, adjustable bases, and sleep products from the most trusted brands in the industry.

Media Contact:

Drew Miller, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

1 (310) 801-3987

SOURCE Sit 'n Sleep