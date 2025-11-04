Sit 'n Sleep Announces Massive Black Friday and Cyber Monday Savings -- Up to $1,000 Off Top-Rated Mattresses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sit 'n Sleep, California's premier mattress retailer, is officially kicking off their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event, offering shoppers some of the biggest savings of the year on best-selling mattress brands, such as Casper and Nectar , and sleep accessories through December 7th.

Starting November 12th through Cyber Monday, customers can take advantage of discounts both in-store and online , including:

Up to $1,000 off top-rated mattresses including Serta , Kingsdown and King Koil





, and Up to $500 off select Tempur-Pedic models plus $300 gift with purchase





models plus $300 gift with purchase Up to $800 off Purple mattresses plus instant gift with purchase





plus instant gift with purchase 36-month, 0% financing for qualifying purchases

"This is our most exciting promotion of the year," said Drew Miller, VP of Marketing at Sit 'n Sleep. "We're giving our customers the opportunity to experience premium comfort and quality sleep solutions at an unbeatable value — just in time for the holidays."

Comfort and Savings for Every Sleeper

Shoppers can explore Sit 'n Sleep's full lineup of mattresses from leading brands including Tempur-Pedic, Purple, Avocado, Helix, Sealy, Serta, Beautyrest, and King Koil, along with a wide selection of adjustable bases, bedding, and sleep accessories.

With 36-month, 0% financing, customers can bring home the mattress of their dreams and pay over time — making high-quality sleep more accessible than ever.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Shopping Made Easy

Whether shopping online at www.sitnsleep.com or visiting one of Sit 'n Sleep's California locations, customers can enjoy a personalized experience guided by expert sleep consultants who help match shoppers to their perfect mattress with bedMATCH technology.

To ensure a stress-free shopping experience, Sit 'n Sleep offers:

Local delivery and set up on qualifying purchases





120-night sleep trial





Price match guarantee

About Sit 'n Sleep

Founded in 1978, Sit 'n Sleep is a family-owned mattress retailer dedicated to improving customers' quality of life through better sleep. With over 30 locations across California and an extensive online store, they offer a wide range of mattresses, adjustable bases, and sleep products from the most trusted brands in the industry.

Learn more at www.sitnsleep.com or visit your nearest Sit 'n Sleep store to take advantage of this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings before they're gone.

Media Contact:

Drew Miller, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

1 (310) 801-398

SOURCE Sit 'n Sleep