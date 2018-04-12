Situs RERC and Urban Property Australia Announce the Release of Australian Real Estate Trends - Holding Firm in Asia Pacific

NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based, SEC-registered investment advisor Situs RERC and Melbourne-based advisory firm Urban Property Australia (UPA) present the April 2018 edition of Australian Real Estate Trends – Holding Firm in Asia Pacific. The report explores Australian economic and real estate market trends within a global context.

For the third straight year, Australia is the third highest ranked country for commercial real estate investment in Asia Pacific, and the seventh ranked globally.

Urban Property Australia (UPA)

Australia joins the US, UK and Germany as the only countries with multiple cities in the top 25 for global capital cross-border flow in 2017, and total commercial real estate investment into Australia surpasses many global economies, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, Spain and the Netherlands.

Ken Riggs, President of Situs RERC, says, "Cross-border and total transaction volumes did decline year-over-year, however; the fall in investment volume probably more reflects the capital constraints from China rather than diminishing appetite."

Sam Tamblyn, Urban Property Australia Managing Director, added, "Commercial real estate investment reached an all-time high in the Asia Pacific in 2017 with growth led by activity in Singapore and Hong Kong. Expanding e-commerce and the urbanisation of Asian cities have captured investors' attention in 2017 with industrial property investment growing by 20% over the year."

