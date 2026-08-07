Six Flags and brand ambassador Travis Kelce kick off 2027 Season Pass sales 8/7 at their lowest price for this season and next

Limited-time offer delivers MVP-level deal with unlimited visits, free parking, regional access to new attractions and exclusive benefits now through 2027

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), North America's largest regional amusement park operator, today launched sales of its 2027 Season Passes at the lowest price guests will see this season or next. To mark the occasion, Six Flags teamed up with brand ambassador Travis Kelce to celebrate the biggest pass offer of the year on a date with special significance: 8/7, the iconic number Kelce has worn throughout his legendary career.

Six Flags launches its 2027 Season Passes at the lowest price of this season and next!

Guests can purchase a 2027 Gold Pass or Prestige Pass at the lowest price of the season and enjoy access for the remainder of 2026, including Halloween and holiday events, plus all of 2027. The limited-time offer runs through Sept. 7.

"The Six Flags Season Pass has so much to offer. Unlimited visits would have blown my mind as a kid, and right before Halloween and the holidays when you know the parks go crazy. You get more access this year and everything that's coming in 2027," Kelce said. The launch continues Six Flags' partnership with Kelce, whose larger-than-life personality, competitive spirit and passion for nostalgia align with the company's mission to create those memorable experiences for everyone

Make the big play

The 2027 Gold Pass offers guests exceptional value, including:

Lowest 2027 pass price of this season and next





Unlimited visits through the remainder of 2026 and all of 2027





Free general parking (some restrictions apply)





Admission to parks throughout a designated region: East, West, Midwest or Texas





Access to fall haunt events and seasonal holiday celebrations





Discounts on select food, merchandise and tickets





One bonus Bring-A-Friend Free ticket for renewing season passholders and new members who purchase by Sept. 7

Guests seeking the ultimate VIP experience can upgrade to a Prestige Pass, which includes:

Access to all Six Flags parks across North America





Preferred parking at many parks





Complimentary fountain beverages





VIP entrance access at participating parks





Free Bring-A-Friend tickets





One free single-use Fast Lane per visit





A $20 in-park credit for new Prestige members and Prestige passholders who renew by Sept. 7

Memberships also available for guests looking for maximum flexibility

For guests who prefer a month-to-month option, Six Flags also launches 2027 Memberships, offering many of the same great benefits as Season Passes with the added convenience of recurring monthly payments. Memberships provide unlimited visits, access to multiple parks based on membership level, parking benefits, discounts on food and merchandise, exclusive member rewards and special offers throughout the year. Premium membership tiers unlock additional perks, including expanded park access, VIP benefits and enhanced in-park savings, giving guests more ways to customize their Six Flags experience while enjoying year-round thrills and value.

A pass packed with record-breaking reasons to visit

The 2027 Season Pass arrives as Six Flags prepares to debut one of its most ambitious attraction lineups ever.

In the East region, Six Flags Great Adventure will unveil Bakunawa , the world's tallest and fastest spinning coaster. Inspired by the legendary moon-eating serpent of Philippine mythology, the attraction will soar 382 feet, reach 100 mph and break six world records. Bakunawa anchors the newly renovated Boardwalk section which celebrates the iconic culture of the Jersey Shore. Carowinds will introduce Rip Roarin' Falls , a groundbreaking super-flume experience featuring the world's tallest water ride drop at 100 feet, along with multiple world-record-breaking elements.

, the world's tallest and fastest spinning coaster. Inspired by the legendary moon-eating serpent of Philippine mythology, the attraction will soar 382 feet, reach 100 mph and break six world records. Bakunawa anchors the newly renovated Boardwalk section which celebrates the iconic culture of the Jersey Shore. Carowinds will introduce , a groundbreaking super-flume experience featuring the world's tallest water ride drop at 100 feet, along with multiple world-record-breaking elements. In the Texas region, Six Flags Fiesta Texas will debut Werewolf Gorge , the world's longest family launch coaster, blending immersive storytelling, family thrills and a mysterious legend lurking within a rugged quarry landscape.

, the world's longest family launch coaster, blending immersive storytelling, family thrills and a mysterious legend lurking within a rugged quarry landscape. In the Midwest region, Six Flags Great America will open Camp Timber Trail , an expansive family adventure area anchored by Sky Hawk , the Midwest's longest, tallest and fastest suspended family coaster.

, an expansive family adventure area anchored by , the Midwest's longest, tallest and fastest suspended family coaster. In the West region, Knott's Soak City will introduce Coral Craze and Kelp Kraze, innovative new family raft slides featuring ride systems making their West Coast and North American debuts.

And according to Six Flags, even more major announcements are still to come.

More reasons to visit right away

Guests who purchase a 2027 Season Pass can begin enjoying major additions already open in 2026, including:

Quantum Accelerator at Six Flags New England





at Six Flags New England Tormenta: Rampaging Run at Six Flags Over Texas





at Six Flags Over Texas Shoreline Pier at Six Flags Great Adventure





at Six Flags Great Adventure Daredeviler at Canada's Wonderland





at Canada's Wonderland Speedway Stunt Coaster at Six Flags Mexico





at Six Flags Mexico Looney Tunes™ Land at Six Flags Magic Mountain





at Six Flags Magic Mountain Phantom Theater at Kings Island





at Kings Island A major summer entertainment lineup at Kings Dominion

The fun doesn't stop when summer ends. Six Flags will soon unveil its 2026 Halloween lineup, featuring new blockbuster horror franchise experiences, all-new entertainment and other can't-miss seasonal offerings. Then, as winter arrives, guests can celebrate the wonder of the holidays with dazzling lights, festive entertainment and family fun at parks from coast to coast, plus the triumphant return of a newly reimagined Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure and Six Flags Over Georgia.

"More time at the parks now means more awesome memories later," Kelce said. "More rides. More laughs. More reasons to get your crew together. That's exactly what a Six Flags Season Pass delivers."

With dozens of parks, hundreds of attractions, seasonal festivals and major new investments arriving across North America, the 2027 Season Pass offers guests the most affordable way to experience everything Six Flags has to offer.

Guests must purchase by Sept. 7, 2026, to receive promotional offers and launch pricing. For more information, park-specific offerings and restrictions, visit www.sixflags.com

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America's largest regional amusement-resort operator, with 21 amusement parks, 14 water parks and nine resort properties across 13 states in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The Company also manages an amusement park in Saudi Arabia. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property such as Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

MEDIA NOTES:

To download images and video for your stories, please click here: 2027 Season Pass Media Kit. This link is for media only and should not be provided to the general public. When assets are in use, please credit, "Courtesy of Six Flags."

Pass sales will launch across all Six Flags websites throughout 8/7/26.

SOURCE Six Flags Entertainment Corporation