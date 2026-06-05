SIX FLAGS INTRODUCES FLEXIBLE MEMBERSHIP PROGRAM AT SIX ADDITIONAL PARKS, REDEFINING HOW GUESTS EXPERIENCE MULTI-PARK FUN YEAR ROUND

New subscription-style offering delivers continuous multi-park access at one low monthly rate

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CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), North America's largest regional amusement park operator, today announced the expansion of its Membership program at six additional parks beginning June 8, offering guests a more flexible, value-driven way to enjoy their favorite destinations throughout the year.

Additionally, all Gold Memberships include access to a designated group of parks within its geographic region, allowing guests to enjoy multiple destinations with one Membership. The four pass regions include West, Texas, Midwest and East.

The expanded rollout introduces Memberships for the first time ever at:

Carowinds & Carolina Harbor—Charlotte, N.C.

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom—Allentown, Pa.

Kings Dominion & Soak City—Doswell, Va.

Kings Island & Soak City—Mason, Ohio

Knott's Berry Farm & Knott's Soak City—Buena Park, Ca.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels—New Braunfels, Texas

Since their introduction in 2013, Six Flags Memberships continue to evolve to meet changing guest expectations—combining affordability, convenience and premium, multi-park benefits into one seamless experience.

"Memberships have come a long way," said Chris Meyering, Six Flags' senior vice president of commercial. "Our new Membership unlocks an entirely new level of access—giving guests the ability to visit multiple parks across their region with one pass. It's a first-of-its-kind benefit that delivers more flexibility, more value, and more opportunities to experience the fun—whenever and wherever they want."

A MODERN WAY TO VISIT: MEMBERSHIPS BUILT FOR TODAY'S GUEST

Designed to meet the needs of modern consumers, Six Flags Memberships offer a low monthly payment option, making it easier than ever for guests to extend their park visits beyond the traditional summer season.

Memberships are particularly appealing for guests who:

Want maximum value by exploring multiple parks within their region

within their region Want reasons to visit all year long with regional park access, from thrill rides to festivals, family-friendly entertainment plus cornerstone Halloween and holiday events

with regional park access, from thrill rides to festivals, family-friendly entertainment plus cornerstone Halloween and holiday events Want more visits throughout the year without committing to one upfront payment

Want to enjoy the parks without the interruptions that come with pass renewals

that come with pass renewals See greater value in a year-round experience vs. a fixed-term pass

"The expansion of our Membership program makes it easier than ever for guests to enjoy Six Flags on their own terms," Meyering said. "Memberships deliver unmatched flexibility, strong everyday value and premium perks across more parks that turn every visit into something more rewarding. This rollout reflects our commitment to creating lasting relationships with our guests while enhancing their overall entertainment experience."

Like Season Passes, Gold and Prestige Memberships offer a more premium experience through:

Multiple park access through regional benefits at the Gold level, and access to all Six Flags parks at the Prestige level (regional details included at the end of this release)

Free general parking at select parks

Exclusive discounts on food, beverages, and merchandise

Bring-a-friend offers and seasonal promotions

Optional premium benefits, such as skip-the-line access and preferred parking at higher tiers

Loyalty rewards and pass perks that provide even more reasons to visit

Six Flags is focused on elevating the guest experience, and all six parks unveiling the new Membership program offer multiple reasons to visit:

Carowinds & Carolina Harbor— With an exciting recent expansion at Camp Snoopy including Snoopy's Racing Railway and Charlie Brown's River Raft Blast the park is focused on thrilling events and entertainment for 2026 and massive news for 2027 is still to come. Guests at Carolina Harbor are enjoying its newest addition, Carolina Harbor Shore Club, an adults-only area, and Charlotte's first swim-up bar, Paul Metto's Boathouse Bar.

With an exciting recent expansion at Camp Snoopy including Snoopy's Racing Railway and Charlie Brown's River Raft Blast the park is focused on thrilling events and entertainment for 2026 and massive news for 2027 is still to come. Guests at Carolina Harbor are enjoying its newest addition, Carolina Harbor Shore Club, an adults-only area, and Charlotte's first swim-up bar, Paul Metto's Boathouse Bar. Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom— Pairing the record-breaking thrills of Iron Menace with the pint-sized adventures of Planet Snoopy, the park continues to deliver unforgettable family fun in 2026. Guests can enjoy an expanded lineup of live entertainment and seasonal events, including the debut of the all-new Splash! Water Parade, alongside returning favorites and enhanced experiences throughout Wildwater Kingdom.

Pairing the record-breaking thrills of Iron Menace with the pint-sized adventures of Planet Snoopy, the park continues to deliver unforgettable family fun in 2026. Guests can enjoy an expanded lineup of live entertainment and seasonal events, including the debut of the all-new Splash! Water Parade, alongside returning favorites and enhanced experiences throughout Wildwater Kingdom. Kings Dominion & Soak City— While riders soar on its newest addition, Rapterra—the record-breaking launched wing coaster—the park is focused on family entertainment in 2026 with its dramatically expanded summer program that includes a new fireworks and drone show, live bands, parades, end-of-the night spectaculars and more.

While riders soar on its newest addition, Rapterra—the record-breaking launched wing coaster—the park is focused on family entertainment in 2026 with its dramatically expanded summer program that includes a new fireworks and drone show, live bands, parades, end-of-the night spectaculars and more. Kings Island & Soak City— While summer refreshment was the focus last season as Soak City enjoyed a major expansion including RiverRacers, the first dual-racing water coaster in Ohio, and Splash River Junction for kids, this season the park has raised the curtain on Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare. This one-of-a-kind interactive dark ride introduces a new generation of families to the park's iconic characters through modern technology and elaborate storytelling.

While summer refreshment was the focus last season as Soak City enjoyed a major expansion including RiverRacers, the first dual-racing water coaster in Ohio, and Splash River Junction for kids, this season the park has raised the curtain on Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare. This one-of-a-kind interactive dark ride introduces a new generation of families to the park's iconic characters through modern technology and elaborate storytelling. Knott's Berry Farm & Knott's Soak City— With a bounty of events and live entertainment like the iconic Boysenberry Festival, Ghost Town Alive! and Knott's Summer Nights, the amusement park will debut the new Crafty's Kitchen chicken restaurant and the highly anticipated MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress coaster in 2026. At Soak City, guests are enjoying renovations and beautification efforts throughout the water park this season. An exciting announcement is anticipated for 2027.

With a bounty of events and live entertainment like the iconic Boysenberry Festival, Ghost Town Alive! and Knott's Summer Nights, the amusement park will debut the new Crafty's Kitchen chicken restaurant and the highly anticipated MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress coaster in 2026. At Soak City, guests are enjoying renovations and beautification efforts throughout the water park this season. An exciting announcement is anticipated for 2027. Schlitterbahn New Braunfels—In addition to enhancements to rides and attractions like Blastenhoff Tower and Han's Hideout, the "World's Best Waterpark" debuted Wasserbahn Racers in 2026—a three-lane mat racing water slide build into the natural hillside.

WHY MEMBERSHIP? HOW IT DIFFERS FROM A SEASON PASS

Six Flags Memberships provide an alternative to the traditional Season Pass, giving guests a dynamic and flexible, subscription-style low monthly rate for enjoying the parks:

Continuous Access vs. Seasonal Expiration

Memberships eliminate the need to renew each year, offering continuous access and peace of mind for guests who plan to visit regularly. New Memberships stretch a full 12 months rather than expiring at the end of a specific operating season—delivering stronger value, especially for guests joining mid-year. After 12 months, Memberships grant continuous park access when kept active.

Monthly Payments vs. Upfront Investment

Instead of paying in full at once, guests can enjoy budget-friendly monthly payments after an initial payment, lowering the barrier to entry and making frequent visits more accessible.

In contrast, traditional Season Passes are typically limited to a set operating period and require renewal each year.

STRATEGIC TIMING FOR SUMMER DEMAND—AND STABILITY

The launch aligns with the close of spring promotional offers across most parks, providing a timely next-step option for guests who are looking to extend their summer visits into a year-round experience. By introducing Memberships at the start of summer season, Six Flags is meeting demand from guests who want greater flexibility and ongoing access throughout the year at multiple parks within their region.

This timing also reflects a broader strategic opportunity for the company—leveraging peak demand to accelerate a shift toward more predictable, frequent engagement with guests while strengthening long-term performance.

"Expanding our Membership program reflects a deliberate shift toward a more stable, recurring revenue model. While meeting guests where they are, we're creating a more resilient business that supports continued reinvestment across our parks," Meyering added.

Guests can explore Memberships at the six additional parks, including perks and pricing, beginning June 8 at SixFlags.com.

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America's largest regional amusement-resort operator with 20 amusement parks, 14 water parks and nine resort properties across 13 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The Company also manages an amusement park in Saudi Arabia. Focused on its purpose of creating FUN, thrills and a lifetime of memories, Six Flags provides immersive entertainment to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property such as Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

Editor's Notes:

Free general parking is not available at Knott's Berry Farm and Canada's Wonderland.

Memberships are currently not available at Cedar Point, California's Great America and Canada's Wonderland.

Regions are defined as follows:

East Regional Membership

NEW! Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom — Allentown, Pa.

NEW! Carowinds & Carolina Harbor — Charlotte, N.C.

NEW! Kings Dominion & Soak City — Doswell, Va.

Six Flags New England & Hurricane Harbor — Springfield, Mass. NEW in 2026: Quantum Accelerator, New England's first launched straddle coaster

Six Flags Great Adventure — Jackson, N.J. NEW in 2026: Shoreline Pier, a new coastal-themed area with five rides, entertainment, food and more, including the parks 14 th coaster

Six Flags Wild Safari — Jackson, N.J.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor New Jersey – Jackson, N.J.

Six Flags Over Georgia & Hurricane Harbor — Atlanta, Ga.

Six Flags White Water — Marietta, Ga.

Midwest Regional Membership

NEW! Kings Island & Soak City — Mason, Ohio NEW in 2026: Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, an immersive and interactive family dark ride

Canada's Wonderland & Splash Works — Vaughan, Ontario, Can.

Cedar Point — Sandusky, Ohio

Cedar Point Shores – Sandusky, Ohio

Six Flags Great America — Gurnee, Il. NEW in 2026: 50 th Anniversary Celebration

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Chicago – Gurnee, Il.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford — Rockford, Il.

Six Flags Darien Lake & Hurricane Harbor — Darien Center, N.Y.

Texas Regional Membership

NEW! Schlitterbahn New Braunfels — New Braunfels, Texas

Six Flags Over Texas— Arlington, Texas NEW in 2026: Spain transformation including the record-breaking dive coaster Tormenta Rampaging Run

Hurricane Harbor Arlington – Arlington, Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas — San Antonio, Texas

Hurricane Harbor San Antonio — San Antonio, Texas

Hurricane Harbor Splashtown — Houston, Texas

Six Flags Frontier City — Oklahoma City, Ok.

Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City – Oklahoma City, Ok.

West Regional Membership

NEW! Knott's Berry Farm— Buena Park, Ca. NEW in 2026: MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress launch coaster and Crafty's Kitchen restaurant

NEW! Knott's Soak City – Buena Park, Ca

Six Flags Magic Mountain — Valencia, Ca. NEW in 2026: Looney Tunes™ Land, a family section with four themed areas inspired by beloved classic characters

Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles – Valencia, Ca.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom — Vallejo, Ca.

California's Great America — Santa Clara, Ca.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord — Concord, Ca.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix — Phoenix, Az.

Six Flags Mexico— Mexico City, Mex. NEW in 2026: Speedway Stunt Coaster, a family boomerang coaster

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec — Oaxtepec, Mex.

© 2026 SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

SOURCE Six Flags Entertainment Corporation