Six Flags raises the fear factor in 2026 with largest-ever lineup of horror franchises and immersive haunted attractions at North America's biggest Halloween party

New mazes inspired by Jason Universe™, Diablo®, Final Destination™ and The Blair Witch Project® join an expanded roster of fan-favorite horror brands, scare zones and live entertainment

Halloween Photos & Video Available Here

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), North America's largest regional amusement park operator, today announced its most ambitious Halloween attraction lineup ever, introducing an unprecedented collection of globally recognized horror franchises, blockbuster entertainment brands and immersive original experiences for the 2026 Halloween season.

Six Flags will host North America's biggest Halloween party in 2026 with immersive haunted mazes, themed scare zones, live entertainment, thrills for kids and world-class rides in the dark in its parks from coast to coast. Speed Speed

Building on the success of its signature fall events, Six Flags is significantly elevating the fear factor in 2026 with 11 new haunted mazes inspired by some of the most recognizable names in gaming, film and horror entertainment. New additions include Diablo®, Jason Universe™, Final Destination™ and The Blair Witch Project®, joining returning fan-favorites from The Conjuring Universe™, SAW®, Army of the Dead®, The Strangers: Chapters 1 & 2 and Trick 'r Treat™.

Anchored by 29 new and returning licensed haunted attractions, the expanded portfolio also includes 196 themed scare zones and live entertainment plus nighttime ride experiences that will transform parks across North America after dark. Coast to coast, Six Flags parks will offer a total of 448 Halloween-themed experiences making it North America's biggest Halloween party at:

Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS®

Halloween Haunt presented by SNICKERS®

HalloWeekends presented by SNICKERS®

SCarowinds presented by SNICKERS®

Knott's Scary Farm

Festival del Terror presented by FANTA®

The expanded lineup represents one of the most robust collections of licensed horror intellectual properties in the attractions industry, delivering deeper storytelling, cinematic environments, iconic characters and unforgettable scares designed for thrill-seekers and horror fans alike.

"We're taking Halloween to an entirely new level in 2026," said Kelly Daugherty, Six Flags' director of entertainment. "With legendary horror franchises, immersive haunted attractions, expanded scare zones, live entertainment and nighttime ride experiences, we're delivering our most intense and most complete Halloween lineup ever. Guests won't just watch these stories unfold—they'll step inside them."

New for 2026: legendary franchises bring new nightmares to life

JASON: Blood Reign – SCarowinds, Kings Island's Halloween Haunt & Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest

Ignore every warning and step into the dark woods surrounding the legendary summer camp. Discover the secrets lurking in the trees and retrace the blood-soaked events that made Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th the most feared slasher ever. What should have stayed dead has returned. Become part of the story.

"It's incredible to see how fans' appetite for Jason Voorhees keeps growing," said Robbie Barsamian, executive vice president at Horror, Inc. "Partnering with Six Flags for Blood Reign lets us deliver the iconic slasher straight to our community on an immersive scale."

Final Destination: Death's Playground – Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure & Six Flags Magic Mountain

Enter your Final Destination, a haunted maze where death itself is the antagonist, and where a sudden premonition reveals a chain of catastrophic events just moments before they occur. Watch your step, because death isn't random — it's calculated — and you've unknowingly disrupted a design already set in motion. Based off New Line Cinema's Final Destination franchise.

Blair Witch: No Signal – Six Flags Great America's Fright Fest & Dorney Park's Halloween Haunt

Step into the legend of The Blair Witch Project and venture deep into the mysteries of the Black Hills Forest. In near-total darkness, you'll navigate environments inspired by the world of the franchise, including winding trails, abandoned camps, eerie ritual sites, and the infamous Rustin Parr House as the forest itself seems to close in. Reality unravels within — experience Blair Witch: No Signal.

DIABLO: The Infernal Path – Kings Dominion's Halloween Haunt & Cedar Point's HalloWeekends

Step into Blizzard Entertainment's legendary Diablo franchise and enter a dark gothic world consumed by Evil. Face Diablo, Lilith, Mephisto and Baal as you journey through cursed cathedrals, ancient rituals and unspeakable horrors. Every step along Diablo: The Infernal Path pulls you deeper into the nightmare. Do you dare enter? Experience Hell like you've never imagined.

Fan-favorite horror brands return in 2026

Following strong guest demand, Six Flags is bringing back several of its most popular horror franchise experiences across the portfolio.

The Conjuring: Beyond Fear – Canada's Wonderland's Halloween Haunt, SCarowinds, Cedar Point's HalloWeekends & Kings Island's Halloween Haunt

Dare to step into The Conjuring: Beyond Fear — an immersive terror experience where you take on the role of paranormal investigator. Encounter malevolent entities of New Line Cinema's The Conjuring Universe, including the infamous Annabelle, and lock away cursed artifacts before sinister forces consume the living realm. Take up the task before it's too late.

The Conjuring Universe – Fright Fest at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Six Flags Great Adventure, Six Flags Over Texas, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Six Flags Great America & Six Flags Over Georgia

Based on New Line Cinema's iconic horror franchise: enter the Warrens' occult museum where cursed artifacts awaken ancient evil. Face Annabelle's malevolent stare, flee the Nun's unholy presence, and survive the Perron farmhouse's demonic forces. Investigate the horror at Six Flags.

SAW: Legacy of Terror – Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Over Georgia & Six Flags Over Texas

Welcome to the ultimate trial of survival in SAW: LEGACY OF TERROR. Plunge into the depths of Jigsaw's twisted mind as you traverse iconic scenes inspired by the SAW films. Think you can escape some of John Kramer's most diabolical contraptions before time runs out?

The Strangers: No Escape – Six Flags Over Texas' Fright Fest

Knock, knock: Embrace the fear within The Strangers: No Escape as you're terrorized with no mercy and no motive. Inspired by the films The Strangers: Chapters 1 & 2, iconic masked figures lurk in the shadows and engage in the ultimate hunt at Six Flags Over Texas.

Trick 'r Treat – Six Flags Magic Mountain's Fright Fest

Based on Legendary Entertainment's darkly comic Halloween classic: learn the season's rules within this twisted Candy Trail nightmare where tricks outnumber treats. This spine-chilling experience will test your bravery and make you think twice before trick-or-treating again at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Army of the Dead – Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest

Based on the infernal Netflix film. Las Vegas is sealed behind walls of steel and death, and hordes of zombies prowl within. The once-great city of casinos and neon-lit streets is now a quarantine zone, and you're trapped inside. The city of sin becomes a city of the dead — escape or join them at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Knott's Berry Farm and Six Flags Mexico

Knott's Berry Farm will pull back the curtain Aug. 18 as they host Nightmares Revealed—their annual, fan-favorite Halloween announcement event for Knott's Scary Farm, California's longest-running theme park Halloween event. Festival del Terror presented by FANTA® at Six Flags Mexico will feature new licensed horror experiences as part of the park's 2026 lineup. Additional franchise announcements and event details for the popular Halloween event will be shared in the coming weeks.

Haunted attraction pass options offer flexible access to the scares

Beyond the licensed horror franchises, guests will find a wide variety of original haunted mazes and Halloween attractions at participating Six Flags parks. These immersive scare experiences feature themes ranging from sinister clowns and fractured fairy tales to possessed puppets and holiday nightmares. To experience the haunted mazes, guests can choose from the following pass options:

Haunted Attractions Pass grants unlimited access to all haunted mazes for one evening (excludes Knott's Berry Farm, Six Flags Darien Lake and The Conjuring: Beyond Fear)

grants unlimited access to all haunted mazes for one evening All Season Haunted Attractions Pass grants season passholders and members season-long scares in 2026 at their home park

grants season passholders and members season-long scares in 2026 at their home park The Conjuring: Beyond Fear single entry (advance purchase recommended)

single entry Haunted Attractions Express Pass is a premium package that grants priority haunted maze access (excludes The Conjuring: Beyond Fear)

Guests must have a valid park admission ticket, season pass or membership, plus a Haunted Attractions Pass, to experience haunted mazes and select Halloween attractions at participating parks. Knott's Scary Farm is excluded from this admission structure.

Returning in 2026, Knott's Scary Farm will continue as a separately ticketed experience. Admission to Knott's Scary Farm includes access to its haunted mazes, scare zones, live entertainment and other Halloween attractions, with no additional haunted maze fee required.

Each park's list of attractions, maze offerings and passes will be available on its website.

Beyond the mazes: a complete Halloween experience

While the new and returning horror franchises headline the 2026 season, guests will find that fear extends far beyond the walls of the haunted attractions.

Across the Six Flags Entertainment portfolio, themed scare zones will transform park midways into immersive worlds of horror, where roaming monsters, elaborate sets, atmospheric effects and unexpected jump scares create an outdoor haunt experience unlike any other. As darkness falls, guests will encounter terrifying characters lurking throughout the parks, turning pathways into parts of the story. New for 2026, Six Flags Over Texas will debut Varnum's Traveling Pit Show of Oddities, a premium scare-zone experience that blends immersive horror, live entertainment and themed offerings in an all-new environment.

Adding to the atmosphere, parks will feature a robust lineup of live entertainment, including Halloween-themed musical productions, monster bands, stunt performances, parades and nighttime spectaculars. Together, these experiences create a soundtrack for the season and extend the thrills beyond the haunted mazes.

The fear continues on world-class roller coasters and thrill rides as they take on a completely different personality after dark. Eerie lighting, dense fog, immersive soundscapes and the darkness of the night transform familiar attractions into unforgettable Halloween experiences.

Scare zones, live entertainment and nighttime ride experiences are included with admission, giving guests more ways than ever to experience Halloween at Six Flags parks.

Family-friendly fall fun by day

Before the scares begin each evening, families can enjoy a full lineup of 141 daytime seasonal events and activities designed for guests of all ages.

Across participating parks, families will find kid-friendly Halloween experiences featuring trick-or-treat opportunities, pumpkin-themed activities, interactive entertainment and festive fall traditions. The atmosphere remains playful and family-focused throughout the day before transforming into a world of thrills and chills after sunset.

Popular offerings include:

Kids Boo Fest, Tricks and Treats, and Camp Spooky featuring family-friendly Halloween fun, seasonal activities and interactive entertainment.

featuring family-friendly Halloween fun, seasonal activities and interactive entertainment. Oktoberfest presented by Cash App, celebrating the season with festive food, specialty beverages and lively entertainment.

Each participating park will celebrate the season in its own unique way, with event details available on individual park websites. Daytime fall activities are included with park admission.

2027 passes offer lowest price of the season and biggest benefits

Six Flags is currently offering its lowest price on 2027 season passes this year and next, which includes regional access to multiple parks with just one pass. 2027 passholders gain free access to 2026 Halloween and winter holiday events, plus the entire 2027 season. Additional benefits include:

Free parking (Knott's Berry Farm and Canada's Wonderland offer free parking with Prestige passes only)

All renewing season passholders and new members will receive one bonus 2026 bring-a-friend-for-free ticket

Prestige season passholders and new Prestige members will receive a $20 in-park credit

Guests must purchase by Sept. 7, 2026, to receive these offers.

Halloween at Six Flags in 2026

The 2026 Halloween season will feature Six Flags Entertainment's largest lineup of licensed horror franchises ever, bringing guests face-to-face with some of entertainment's most iconic nightmares. Beyond the haunted attractions, parks will offer immersive scare zones, live entertainment, nighttime ride experiences and family-friendly daytime seasonal events, creating a full lineup of fall fun and thrills across North America.

Additional Halloween event details, operating dates and ticket information will be announced by participating parks. Each park's website details its offerings, and some restrictions apply. For more information about the fall season across Six Flags Entertainment Corporation amusement parks, visit www.sixflags.com

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America's largest regional amusement-resort operator, with 20 amusement parks, 14 water parks and nine resort properties across 13 states in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The Company also manages an amusement park in Saudi Arabia. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property such as Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division.

About Horror, Inc.

Horror, Inc., the creators of the Friday the 13th franchise, launched the Jason Universe in 2024 to usher in an era of expansion. Under the decades-long leadership of the Barsamian family, Horror, Inc. is currently developing a slate of new projects including the upcoming A24 prequel series "Crystal Lake" set to premiere on Peacock, Crave, Sky and Stan. Friday the 13th premiered in theaters May 9, 1980, and went on to spawn 11 additional films, along with a television series, video games, comic books, collectibles, apparel and more over the next four decades. As Jason became a household name, the franchise evolved into one of the most prolific and successful horror franchises of all time. For the latest news and information on upcoming launches, follow @JasonUniverse13 on social media and visit JasonUniverse.com.

SOURCE Six Flags Entertainment Corporation