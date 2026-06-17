Six of the Ten Largest Credit Unions Now Run on Clutch's AI Platforms; Seventh Goes Live in July

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the fourth-largest credit union in the country deployed one of Clutch's AI agents, it burned through three months of AI token budget in three weeks. According to the credit union, the agents now engage more members in a single day than a person in the same role could in 4.5 years. Staff who initially feared for their jobs became the platform's strongest advocates: by the credit union's account, bonuses doubled as employees shifted from performing tasks to designing new work for the agents.

The AI platform powering the future of credit unions.

The shift underway across American credit unions is, in essence, a move from individual contributors to AI builders - and it is happening on a single platform.

A Problem a Decade in the Making

Credit unions hold $2 trillion in personal assets and serve 130 million Americans. They are member-owned, structurally not-for-profit, and among the most trusted financial institutions in the country. They are also running on technology built before the iPhone existed.

For a decade, the gap between what their members expect and what their systems can deliver has been quietly compounding. A 20-year member with $30,000 in savings and four paid-off car loans applies for a $25,000 personal loan and gets three different answers from three different loan officers. Good loans fall through the cracks of manual underwriting. Neobanks such as SoFi and Chime have captured many of the members credit unions might otherwise have kept - growth built substantially on that gap.

Legacy vendors have promised to close the gap for 10 years and none have. The reason is structural: AI model progress cannot translate into credit union workflows when the underlying systems have no MCPs, no modern interoperability layer, and no way for AI to meaningfully touch the processes where money actually moves. Every AI deployment stays narrow, isolated, and linear - there are only so many applicants to follow up with and documents to collect. The ceiling is baked into the foundation.

The Infrastructure Nobody Else Built

Clutch built that missing layer. A Chief Lending Officer can now set the institution's lending strategy once and watch it execute consistently, across every channel and every member interaction, at 2 a.m. on a Sunday as faithfully as Monday morning. The ultimate loan factory.

That architectural decision is now revealing its full consequence. By owning the infrastructure layer, Clutch has become the default platform for turning AI model progress into credit union business outcomes. As new models ship, that progress diffuses to the community financial institutions automatically - which is why Clutch's 200-plus customers are consuming three months of AI token budgets in weeks.

One of the 10 largest credit unions in the country put numbers to it ahead of a recent board meeting: application time dropped from 18 minutes to 3 for a deposit account and from 16 minutes to 7 for a credit product, while automation rose from 42% to 82% on deposit applications and from 55% to 70% on lending.

The Traction

Clutch has tripled revenue since its last round 18 months ago, with $100 million in sight. Net revenue retention is 153%. Six of the ten largest credit unions in the country are live on the platform, and among the top 30, market share is close to 63%. All of this comes four years after Clutch signed its first SaaS contract - in a market most investors had written off as too fragmented, too regulated, and too slow to matter.

CEO and co-founder Nicholas Hinrichsen built digital infrastructure for auto lending, fraud detection, and identity verification for seven years before Clutch, including while co-founding a used-car marketplace he sold to Carvana. He is unusually embedded in the credit union industry: he is a regular special guest at credit union league events, teaches AI and fintech at the Southeastern Regional Credit Union Management School, and serves as a board member at several of the largest credit union institutions in the country.

In an industry where leaders collaborate closely and trust is earned slowly, that access matters. As a former member of Germany's national golf team, Hinrichsen has built a reputation for an approachable, warm demeanor that has made him a trusted figure within the notably tight-knit community of credit union CEOs.

What's Coming in Mid-July

In mid-July, Clutch will launch what Hinrichsen calls the most significant product in the company's history - the capability the platform has been built toward for years. He declined to share details ahead of launch but said early adopters have described it as "the paradigm shift the industry has been waiting for."

Capital is no longer the constraint. Backed by a16z as lead investor, Alkeon Capital as a growth investor, and strategic industry insiders TruStage Ventures and Curql, the company has evaluated acquisitions in its market and passed on all of them. The conclusion each time: Clutch could build a better product in-house.

"The limiting factor for progress and growth is imagination and judgment, more than capital and headcount. All the budget we earmarked for M&A is going into tokens," said Nicholas Hinrichsen, CEO and co-founder of Clutch.

For a company tripling revenue and approaching $100 million, with 153% retention, a defensible infrastructure moat, and a $2 trillion market only beginning its AI transformation, that calculus looks increasingly correct.

About Clutch - Clutch is a digital origination and AI platform built exclusively for credit unions. Founded in 2020 by fintech veterans Nicholas Hinrichsen and Chris Coleman, Clutch helps credit unions originate loans and deposits like a fintech, streamline operations, and deliver modern member experiences. Today, more than 200 credit unions - including six of the ten largest in the United States - rely on Clutch's unified origination platform and AI-powered agents to automate collections, communication, document collection, decisioning, and next steps across the lending and account opening journey. By combining fintech speed and digital convenience with the relationship-driven service credit unions are known for, Clutch enables institutions to modernize without sacrificing the values that set them apart.

Learn more at withclutch.com.

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SOURCE WithClutch