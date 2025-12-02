Clutch Ranked Among Deloitte's Fastest-Growing Technology Companies

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch today announced it has ranked No. 58 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , recognizing the fastest-growing technology companies in North America. The ranking reflects accelerating demand among credit unions for modern digital experiences built with fintech speed and cooperative sensibility.

Clutch's growth has been driven by its unified origination platform, which helps credit unions deliver the experiences members expect - while staying true to their mission, maintaining operational integrity, and minimizing modernization risk.

Deloitte Technology Fast 500

"Credit unions want to move fast without losing who they are," said Nicholas Hinrichsen, Co-Founder & CEO of Clutch. "Our platform lets them deliver fintech-grade ease, consistency, and accuracy - while keeping the human touch and member-first ethos that define the movement. Ranking in the Fast 500 is validation that we are solving a real, urgent need in financial services."

Today, Clutch powers originations for approximately 150 credit unions across deposits, consumer lending, cross-sell, fraud and IDV, and automated fulfillment. By unifying journeys across channels and products, Clutch reduces vendor sprawl, eliminates operational friction, and empowers credit union teams to serve members with confidence and speed.

Clutch's Platform: Four Pillars Powering Market Expansion

1. Fintech Experience, CU Sensibility

Clutch combines modern UX with CU-proven logic, real-time data validation, and automated workflows so staff can focus on cultivating relationships rather than managing errors or rework.

"Partners like Clutch are allowing us to be like a fintech, even though we're a credit union. Members want to be able to have a quick and easy loan application, and Clutch provides that."

— Todd Peeples, SVP of Sales and Lending, All In CU

2. Member-First, Baked In

The platform leverages first- and third-party data to reduce keystrokes, eliminate interruptions, enrich accuracy, and surface personalized offers.

"We now provide a unique, personalized experience that is more impactful and engaging and fosters a genuine connection to our members."

— Shawna Broyles, Marketing Manager, Abound CU

3. AI That Empowers Relationships — Not Replaces Them

Clutch's built-in AI and automation handle repeatable tasks while preserving instant human escalation and full context.

" HAL [Clutch's AI Assistant for Lending] just feels like a part of the team."

— Rebecca Marzan, Consumer Lending Manager, OCCU

4. Start Anywhere, Grow Everywhere

Credit unions can deploy Clutch for lending or deposits and expand modularly across use cases and channels.

"We saw over a 50% increase in deposit applications and membership as a result of our implementation. What we didn't expect was how much members would take advantage of the cross-sell capabilities in the platform; now members submit a personal loan and three auto refinances in less than six minutes combined."

— Andrew Denocour, VP of Innovation, Firstmark CU

Clutch's accelerated growth is also fueled by its implementation model - going live in weeks, not quarters - and a product roadmap centered on automation-first fulfillment, advanced fraud/IDV, real-time data enrichment, and one-click enhancement deployment.

"This recognition is exciting, but it's just the beginning," added Tamanna Kottwani, Head of Product at Clutch. "Our mission remains the same: help credit unions become every member's first choice."

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading digital onboarding and origination platform built for credit unions. Trusted by approximately 150 credit unions, Clutch unifies lending, deposits, cross-sell, fraud/IDV, and fulfillment into one modern platform - helping credit unions deliver fintech-speed experiences without sacrificing personal connection or operational rigor. Learn more at withclutch.com .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE WithClutch