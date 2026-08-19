SK hynix Accelerates 40 Trillion won Share Repurchase and Cancellation Program, Pursues Shareholder Return Expansion to 'Over 50% of FCF'

Board approves resolution on August 19 to repurchase and fully cancel 40 trillion won of treasury shares

Decision reflects the view that intrinsic value—driven by business competitiveness and cash generation capability—is underrepresented in current share price

Largest treasury share cancellation in the history of the South Korean listed companies; to be executed ahead of schedule within program period

Company to expand shareholder return target from the previous "within 50% of cumulative FCF" to "over 50%"

Parallel execution of share repurchases/cancellations alongside dividends; Fixed dividends and special dividends also under consideration to expand payouts

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a resolution to repurchase and fully cancel 40 trillion won worth of its own shares. The Company also revealed plans to return "over 50% of cumulative Free Cash Flow (FCF)" generated during the program period (2025-2027), adopting a framework centered on the parallel execution of share repurchases and cancellations alongside cash dividends.

Following the Board meeting held earlier today, the Company formally disclosed the share repurchase and cancellation resolution along with the shareholder return plan via a regulatory filing.

The decision stems from the assessment that the Company's intrinsic value—underpinned by its business competitiveness, robust cash generation capability, and mid-to-long-term growth potential—is not fully reflected in its current stock price.

SK hynix continues to record record-breaking financial performance, maintaining its leadership in the AI memory market. As of the end of the second quarter of this year, the Company's net cash stood at approximately 69 trillion won, demonstrating significantly improved cash generation capability.

The total planned amount for the share repurchase is 40 trillion won. Based on the closing stock price of 1,662,000 won on the day prior to the Board resolution, this represents approximately 24.07 million shares, or about 3.3% of total issued shares (730,492,365 shares). The repurchase period is scheduled to run for approximately three months starting August 20, with all repurchased shares set to be cancelled upon completion of the acquisition.

This initiative accelerates the execution of the existing shareholder return program ahead of schedule. In November 2024, SK hynix announced a program to execute shareholder returns within the range of 50% of its three-year (2025-2027) cumulative FCF, noting that it would consider early execution prior to the program's expiration if FCF increased meaningfully due to improved operational performance.

The 40 trillion won program marks the largest treasury share cancellation ever conducted by a South Korean listed company. The Company noted that progress toward its financial health targets remains on track, affirming its commitment to maintaining a stable financial structure while delivering sustained shareholder value.

Through today's regulatory filing, SK hynix announced plans to pursue an expansion of its total shareholder return target from the previous "within 50% of cumulative FCF" to "over 50% of cumulative FCF". Under the framework, shareholder returns will be executed through a dual-track approach running share repurchases/cancellations alongside cash dividends, while options to expand payouts—including the existing fixed dividends and special dividends—are also under consideration.

SK hynix emphasized that it intends to pursue additional shareholder returns within the program period through the parallel execution of share repurchases/cancellations and dividends, by taking into account cash flows, market conditions, and distributable profits, adding that specific details regarding scale and execution will be announced following Board approval at the time of its third-quarter earnings release.

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top-tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM") and flash memory chips ("NAND flash") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's common shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, its American Depositary Shares are traded on NASDAQ, and its Global Depository Shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

SOURCE SK hynix Inc.