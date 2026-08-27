SK Telecom Launches AI Data Center Infrastructure Company 'SK Horizon' and Secures Investments from KKR and IMM

- SK Telecom further restructures its AI infrastructure business to enhance expertise, accelerate decision-making, and enable focused investment

① Plans to establish a new company 'SK Horizon' by spinning off SK Broadband's data center and submarine cable businesses

② KKR and the IMM Investment-Stonebridge consortium will each invest in SK Horizon, with their investments totaling KRW 3.08 trillion, providing funding for large-scale expansion.

- SK Telecom to oversee the AI data center business, SK Horizon to handle operations and expansion, and SK Hyper to develop GW-scale projects

- The surviving company, SK Broadband, to drive AX-based innovation to enhance competitiveness across its businesses, including fixed-line and media

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM, hereinafter "SKT") today announced that it will split its wholly owned subsidiary SK Broadband into a surviving company (SK Broadband) and a newly established company (SK Horizon). In connection with the spinoff, SKT has entered into a definitive agreement with funds managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm, and the IMM Investment-Stonebridge consortium (the "IMM consortium") for a combined KRW 3.08 trillion equity investment in SK Horizon.

The surviving company will focus on innovation in its fixed-line, media, and enterprise businesses, while the newly established company will aim to expand Korea's leading AI data center (AIDC) infrastructure. Based on the book value of net assets, the spin-off ratio has been set at 0.8351323 (approximately 0.84) for the surviving company and 0.1648677 (approximately 0.16) for the newly established company.

SK Horizon, whose name reflects its ambition to "open new horizons" in the AIDC sector, will be responsible for expanding its infrastructure to a total capacity of 318 MW, encompassing eight data centers already in operation – Seocho, Ilsan (2 locations), Bundang, Gasan, Centum, Yangju and Pangyo – and new AIDCs currently under construction, including those in Ulsan and Guro. It will also pursue the phased expansion of its submarine cable infrastructure, which is essential for global AI businesses.

SKT plans to strengthen its AIDC operational expertise through SK Horizon and expand into a range of AI infrastructure businesses going forward. In particular, its streamlined decision-making structure is expected to enable the company to more effectively secure funding for key business areas, including through external investment.

Kim Seong-soo, CEO of the surviving company SK Broadband, is expected to concurrently serve as CEO of the new company, SK Horizon. The appointment will be finalized through a resolution of the Board of Directors following the completion of the company's establishment early next year.

Securing trillion-won-scale investment from KKR and the IMM consortium demonstrates the strength and future potential of the AIDC business

Alongside the spin-off, SKT announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with funds managed by KKR and the IMM consortium for a combined KRW 3.08 trillion equity investment in SK Horizon. As investors in the newly established company, KKR and the IMM consortium will provide capital to support SK Horizon's expansion as an AI data center infrastructure platform. Upon completion of all phases of the investment under the transaction, KKR and the IMM consortium will hold 29% and 20% stakes in SK Horizon, respectively, while SKT will retain management control as the largest shareholder with a 51% stake.

KKR is one of the most active infrastructure investors globally, with over USD 100 billion in infrastructure assets under management and more than USD 70 billion invested across digital and power assets. KKR is making this investment primarily from its Asia Pacific infrastructure strategy.

The IMM Investment-Stonebridge Consortium comprises two leading South Korean investment firms, IMM Investment and Stonebridge Capital. IMM Investment, founded in 1999, is a leading South Korean alternative investment firm with over USD 7.5 billion in assets under management across venture capital, growth equity, and infrastructure. Stonebridge Capital, founded in 2008, is a leading South Korean private equity firm with approximately KRW 3.6 trillion (USD 2.5 billion) in cumulative assets under management, investing in market-leading companies in structurally growing sectors.

SKT fully set for AIDC expansion with SK Horizon and SK Hyper

With this governance restructuring, SKT has completed the establishment of a full-scale AIDC business structure together with SK Horizon and SK Hyper, a specialized company established last July.

SKT will oversee the Group's overall AIDC business, setting business strategies and directions and collaborating with global big tech companies. Building on its expertise and capabilities in data center operations, SK Horizon will be responsible for expanding infrastructure, including existing key AIDCs and submarine cables.

SK Hyper will focus on business development for new AIDC projects, with 5 GW of capacity targeted for phased opening in 2029 and expansion toward a total capacity of 15 GW in 2035.

Meanwhile, the surviving company, SK Broadband, plans to strengthen the competitiveness of its fixed-line, media, and enterprise businesses through AX-driven innovation in products and services, while sustaining solid growth. It also plans to accelerate future growth by actively identifying new business models.

With the aim of completing the spin-off and establishing the new company in the first quarter of next year, the necessary procedures, including an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders and government approvals, will be carried out.

"This governance restructuring is a proactive measure aimed at strengthening expertise and enabling faster execution in the AIDC business," said Kim Seong-soo, CEO of SK Broadband. "As an AIDC infrastructure company, we will continue to scale up SK Horizon and grow it into Korea's leading data center operator."

"We are pleased to support SKT as it establishes SK Horizon and expands its AI data center infrastructure platform in Korea," said Keith Kim, Partner at KKR. "SK Horizon brings together an established operating platform, capacity under development and a strong strategic partner. Korea's advanced digital ecosystem and growing demand for AI capacity provide a strong foundation for SK Horizon's next phase of growth."

"AI data centers and submarine cables will be among the core infrastructure assets shaping Korea's digital sovereignty and industrial competitiveness going forward," said Kim Byung-hun, Head of Infrastructure at IMM Investment. "By investing in SK Horizon on the back of long-term capital from Korea's leading institutional investors, the IMM Investment-led consortium aims to build a sustainable growth structure that combines the capital strength of our global partner with the stability of domestic capital."

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom has been a leader in telecommunications since 1984. Today, the company drives innovation across the full-stack AI ecosystem—encompassing infrastructure, models, and services—to create value for industries, customers, and society.

For more information, please visit our newsroom at https://news.sktelecom.com/en/ or our LinkedIn page at www.linkedin.com/company/sk-telecom.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About IMM Investment

IMM Investment is a leading alternative investment firm headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, managing over US$7.5 billion in assets across venture capital, growth equity, and infrastructure. Founded in 1999, the firm is known for its active investment approach, deep local insight, and a track record of partnering with innovative companies and large-scale platforms. IMM operates through a team of over 70 investment professionals across four offices in Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong, committed to delivering differentiated investment strategies and long-term value creation.

About Stonebridge Capital

Stonebridge Capital is a leading private equity firm headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with approximately US$2.5 billion in cumulative assets under management. Founded in 2008, the firm invests in companies with strong market positions across structurally growing sectors, including AI and technology, bio and healthcare, K-culture, and green energy.

Leveraging deep local market insight and the broader Stonebridge platform, including its venture capital affiliates, Stonebridge Capital has developed differentiated networks and access across emerging industries. The firm combines these capabilities with a hands-on investment approach, partnering closely with management teams to strengthen fundamental competitiveness and drive sustainable, long-term value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed spin-off and investment transactions, the expected timing and completion thereof, the resulting ownership structure, and SK Telecom's plans and expectations regarding its AI data center and AI infrastructure businesses, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Such risks and uncertainties include the satisfaction of conditions to the proposed transactions, including required governmental and regulatory approvals, the possibility that the transactions may be delayed or may not be completed as anticipated, and risks relating to the development and expansion of SK Telecom's AI infrastructure business, as well as other factors described in reports filed or furnished by SK Telecom with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, SK Telecom undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE SK Telecom