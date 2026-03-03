SK Telecom, Supermicro and Schneider Electric Sign MOU on Total Solutions for AI Data Center Deployment

- Collaborate on adoption of a pre-fabricated modular model for integrated server and infrastructure design

- Accelerated artificial intelligence data center (AIDC) deployment and enhanced cost efficiency to strengthen global responsiveness and competitiveness

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) announced it has signed a three-party memorandum of understanding (MOU) with global server manufacturer Supermicro and global mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) leader Schneider Electric to develop a total solution for artificial intelligence data centers (AIDC).

The agreement, signed at MWC26, aims to shorten AIDC construction timelines and help alleviate supply bottlenecks by leveraging the combined expertise of the three companies.

The companies will collaborate on a pre-fabricated modular model that integrates AI computing servers with supporting power and cooling infrastructure into a single pre-manufactured module, enabling AIDCs to be constructed in a building-block configuration.

Compared with the conventional steel-reinforced concrete (SRC) method, in which servers and infrastructure are installed sequentially after completion of the data center building, the pre-fabricated modular model offers both faster deployment and improved cost efficiency.

In addition, modules can be deployed in phases as demand grows, enhancing scalability while reducing the burden of significant upfront investments and enabling flexible responses to evolving market needs.

Under the MOU, SK Telecom will contribute its AIDC operational expertise; Supermicro will provide high-performance GPU servers optimized for customer-specific AI computing scenarios; and Schneider Electric will deliver MEP infrastructure design and construction capabilities to reliably support large-scale AI demand.

"Through collaboration with global leaders in the AIDC business, we are advancing a total solution based on a pre-fabricated modular model," said Ha Min-yong, Head of SK Telecom's AIDC Business. "Building on this initiative, we aim to proactively address the AIDC deployment needs of global hyper-scalers while further strengthening our cost competitiveness."

"In the era of AI, the true measure of competitiveness lies in how fast and sustainably organizations can deliver high-performance infrastructure," said Andrew Bradner, Senior Vice President at Schneider Electric. "Through this collaboration, we are introducing an integrated AI DC model based on a pre-fabricated modular design — empowering customers to lower carbon emissions, eliminate supply bottlenecks, and operate high-density AI workloads with greater resilience and efficiency."

"Supermicro is excited to partner with SK Telecom to bring data centers online faster than ever before," said Cenly Chen, Chief Growth Officer at Supermicro. "This new integrated solution will leverage Supermicro's high-performance, GPU-optimized servers tailored to customer workloads. We look forward to helping organizations meet their growing data center needs with this latest technology."

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom has been leading the growth of the mobile industry since 1984. Now, it is taking customer experience to new heights by extending beyond connectivity. By placing AI at the core of its business, SK Telecom is rapidly transforming into an AI company with a strong global presence. It is focusing on driving innovations in areas of AI Infrastructure, AI Transformation (AIX) and AI Service to deliver greater value for industry, society, and life.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit our LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/sk-telecom .

SOURCE SK Telecom