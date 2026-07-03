STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an initial contract with an existing client to build a data center in Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 94M, about SEK 870M, which will be included in the U.S. order bookings for the second quarter 2026.

The project includes the construction of a 19,500 square-meter (210,000 SF) data center, including four data halls, associated site work, and underground site utilities. This will be the second building constructed on the campus.

Construction will start in October 2026 and will be completed in May 2028.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Head of Communications, Skanska USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51



Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-data-center-in-virginia--usa--for-usd-94m--about-sek-870m,c4370729

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4370729/4179661.pdf 20260703 US data center

SOURCE Skanska