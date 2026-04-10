STOCKHOLM, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to construct a tech facility in USA. The contract is worth USD 142M, about SEK 1.3 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

Work will begin in April 2026 and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 -213-317-4977

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-constructs-tech-facility-in-usa-for-usd-142m--about-sek-1-3-billion,c4332944

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4332944/4029742.pdf 20260410 US tech facility

SOURCE Skanska