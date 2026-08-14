Skanska signs additional contract to build light rail transit in Van Nuys, CA, USA, for USD 957M, about SEK 8.9 billion

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska, in a joint venture with Stacy Witbeck, has signed a contract with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) for the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project in Van Nuys, California, USA. Skanska will include its share of the USD 1.9 billion contract worth USD 957M, about SEK 8.9 billion, in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The project scope includes the construction of a 10.8 kilometers (6.7-mile), at-grade light rail line along Van Nuys Boulevard, a 10.5 hectare (26-acre) Rail and Maintenance Facility, the development of 11 new stations including shade structures and utility improvements.

The East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project expands Metro's transit system, connecting high-density neighborhoods to the broader Los Angeles County rail network and wider region. The light rail will operate along heavily trafficked Van Nuys Boulevard and connect to Metro's existing G-Line bus route, bringing enhanced public transportation options to communities who were previously lacking.

Work has begun and the project is expected to be completed in December 2031.

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-to-build-light-rail-transit-in-van-nuys--ca--usa--for-usd-957m--ab,c4383366

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4383366/4218401.pdf 20260814 US light rail transit https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1---east-san-fernando-valley-vanowen,c3557016 Image 1 - East San Fernando Valley Vanowen https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2---east-san-fernando-valley-vanowen,c3557015 Image 2 - East San Fernando Valley Vanowen

For further information please contact:

Meghan Carvalho, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (951) 675-2337

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

SOURCE Skanska