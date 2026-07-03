Skanska divests second building of the office project Studio in Warsaw, Poland, for EUR 159M, about SEK 1.7 billion

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested the second building of the office project Studio in Warsaw, Poland, for EUR 159M, about SEK 1.7 billion. The buyer is Stena Real Estate AB. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the third quarter of 2026. The transfer of the property is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The high-rise, completed in the fourth quarter of 2025, comprises approximately 27,700 square meters of gross leasable area, across twenty-six above-ground floors. It is distinguished by blending wellbeing, flexibility, and efficiency with vibrant outdoor spaces and sustainable, tenant-focused design, and is occupied with tenants from sectors including finance, energy, pharmaceuticals, technology and professional services.

The project targets LEED and WELL certifications, as well as Building without Barriers, WiredScore and SmartScore. The building's carbon footprint, energy and operational efficiency are supported by AI-driven systems such as a digital twin. At the same time, it features high-quality digital infrastructure and an integrated wallet-based access system.

Studio is a two-phase office complex located in Wola, one of Warsaw's fastest-growing business districts, with convenient access to public transport, including two metro stations, and urban amenities. The project has been developed as a modern office destination, centered around a landscaped green square that creates an inviting social hub with greenery, seating, and a vibrant community atmosphere. The first building of the complex was sold to Stena Real Estate AB in the second quarter of 2024.

For further information please contact:

Anna Wiśniewska, Vice President Communications and Marketing,

Skanska Commercial Development Europe, tel +48 797 019 460

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-divests-second-building-of-the-office-project-studio-in-warsaw--poland--for-eur-159m--about-,c4370725

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4370725/4179658.pdf 20260703 PL divestment Studio phase 2 https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1-pl-studio,c3550937 Image 1 PL Studio https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2-pl-studio,c3550938 Image 2 PL Studio

SOURCE Skanska