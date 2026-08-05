The zero-sugar, zero-calorie lineup brings coffee shop-inspired fall flavor home with two new syrups and the return of highly requested favorites.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan's Skinny Mixes, a leading innovator in zero-sugar, zero-calorie beverage enhancers, announced the launch of its 2026 Harvest Collection. The seasonal lineup features two new syrups, an assortment of returning fall favorites, and two previously discontinued flavors brought back in response to consumer demand.

Skinny Mixes Unveils 2026 Harvest Collection Featuring New Seasonal Flavors and Fan-Favorite Returns

Designed to recreate the flavors of a favorite coffee shop order at home, every product in the collection contains zero sugar and zero calories. The lineup makes it easy to customize hot or iced coffee, cold brew, lattes, protein shakes, desserts, and more with the flavors of the season, without the sugar or calories often found in traditional coffee shop drinks.

Two New Twists on Fall Flavor

Leading the collection are two new flavors that pair familiar sweetness with a subtle touch of sea salt:

Sea Salt Vanilla Syrup: A smooth, elevated take on classic vanilla that adds a balanced sweet-and-salty finish to coffee, lattes, cold foam, and more.





A smooth, elevated take on classic vanilla that adds a balanced sweet-and-salty finish to coffee, lattes, cold foam, and more. Sea Salt Honey Syrup: A warm, honey-inspired flavor with a hint of sea salt, created for cozy coffee, tea, and café-style drinks at home.

Legendary Returns, Driven by Consumer Demand

This year's launch also marks the return of two discontinued flavors that consumers continued to request long after they left the lineup. Jordan's Skinny Mixes is bringing them back as its "Legendary Returns":

White Chocolate Pumpkin Syrup: A creamy combination of white chocolate and pumpkin spice.





A creamy combination of white chocolate and pumpkin spice. Pumpkin Pecan Waffle Syrup: A bakery-inspired blend of pumpkin, toasted pecan, warm spice, and waffle flavor.

"Our Harvest Collection is one of the launches our community looks forward to most, and this year we wanted their voices to shape the lineup," said Dana Paris, CCO of Jordan's Skinny Mixes. "We're introducing two flavors that offer a fresh take on the café experience while bringing back products consumers have continued to ask for. The result is a collection that makes seasonal drinks feel special, accessible, and easy to enjoy at home."

A Complete Lineup of Seasonal Favorites

In addition to the new releases and Legendary Returns, the 2026 Harvest Collection includes Maple Bourbon Pecan Syrup, Pumpkin Spice Syrup, Pumpkin Caramel Syrup, Apple Crisp Syrup, Pumpkin Spice Sauce, and Naturally Sweetened Pumpkin Spice Syrup. Together, the collection offers a range of classic pumpkin, apple, pecan, caramel, and warm-spice profiles for fall drink and recipe customization.

The products can be used to create coffee shop-inspired favorites such as pumpkin spice lattes, salted honey cold brew, apple crisp coffee, and white chocolate pumpkin drinks at home. All products in the Harvest Collection contain zero sugar and zero calories.

Availability

The Jordan's Skinny Mixes 2026 Harvest Collection is available now at www.SkinnyMixes.com.

About Jordan's Skinny Mixes

Jordan's Skinny Mixes offers the widest variety of low- and no-sugar enhancers to create delicious drinks and desserts that elevate everyday routines. Jordan's Skinny Mixes aims to elevate life's daily rituals, without sacrificing fun or flavor, offering a range of sugar-free products including Coffee Syrups, Water Enhancing Syrups, Cocktail Mixes, on-the-go Flavor Bursts and Sauces for enjoyment from morning till night. Jordan's Skinny Mixes is available across mass and grocery retailers, Amazon and SkinnyMixes.com. To learn more, please visit SkinnyMixes.com and follow @skinnymixes on TikTok and Instagram.

Press Contact:

Dana Paris

9178062537

www.skinnymixes.com/

SOURCE Skinny Mixes