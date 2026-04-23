New on-the-go drink solutions deliver clean energy, hydration, and protein with great taste —without excess sugar, calories, or artificial ingredients.

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan's Skinny Mixes, a leading innovator in low-sugar, low-calorie, lifestyle-friendly beverages, today announced the launch of its newest product line: Refresher Stix and Protein Coffee (Proffee) Stix. Designed for today's on-the-go consumer, these portable drink sticks offer a convenient and delicious way to stay hydrated, energized, and fueled—without compromising health goals.

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes Launches Refresher Stix and Protein Coffee Stix, Further Extending the Brand’s Platform

The new Stix lineup introduces two distinct yet complementary offerings. Refresher Stix delivers a flavorful hydration boost with clean energy, while Protein Coffee Stix combines real coffee with whey protein isolate for a satisfying, functional beverage. Both products are made with no artificial colors, dyes, flavors, or preservatives, and will be available exclusively at skinnymixes.com beginning April 23, 2026.

A Smarter Way to Hydrate and Energize

Jordan's Skinny Mixes Refresher Stix are crafted to meet the growing demand for functional beverages that go beyond basic hydration. Available in Mango Dragon Fruit, Tropical Punch, and Watermelon Lime, each stick features real fruit inclusions, 0g of sugar, and just 10-15 calories. With 50mg of clean caffeine from green tea extract and 385mg of electrolytes from real sea salt and potassium, they deliver a refreshing boost that supports both hydration and energy.

Each box includes 16 powdered stick packets for $24.99 (just $1.56 per serving vs. $4.95 from a leading coffee shop), offering a convenient, accessible way to enjoy great flavor, hydration, and energy —anytime, anywhere.

Protein Coffee That Works as Hard as You Do

For those seeking a more indulgent yet functional option, Protein Coffee Stix (or "Proffee") blends the rich taste of real coffee with whey protein isolate and caffeine. Available in Salted Caramel and Toasted Marshmallow, each serving delivers 20g of protein and 150mg of caffeine from real coffee extract, with just 2g of sugar and 140 calories— making it a smarter alternative to high-sugar, premium-priced coffee shop beverages or complicated at-home routines.

Enjoy it hot or cold for a versatile coffee experience that fits any moment—from a cozy start to your day to a refreshing iced boost. Each box includes 6 powder stick packets for $24.99 (just $4.16 per beverage vs. $6.65 at a leading coffee shop), delivering a premium, portable option for busy mornings, post-workout recovery, or an afternoon boost.

"With our new Refresh Stix and Protein Coffee Stix, we're continuing our mission to make beverages more accessible, convenient, and enjoyable," said Tim Snyder, CEO of Jordan's Skinny Mixes. "Consumers shouldn't have to choose between flavor, function, and convenience—and this launch delivers all three in a way that fits seamlessly into everyday life."

Availability

Refresher Stix and Protein Coffee Stix are available for purchase starting April 23, 2026, exclusively at www.skinnymixes.com.

About Skinny Mixes

Jordan's Skinny Mixes offers the widest variety of low- and no-sugar enhancers to create delicious drinks and desserts that elevate everyday routines. In 2009, Jordan Engelhardt noticed that liquor store shelves were packed with cocktail mixers loaded with sugar and empty calories. Determined to give her favorite cocktail recipes a healthier makeover, she grabbed some limes and got to work, knowing others would appreciate a delicious yet better-for-you cocktail option. Jordan's Skinny Mixes aims to elevate life's daily rituals, without sacrificing fun or flavor, offering a range of sugar-free products including Coffee Syrups, Water Enhancing Syrups, Cocktail Mixes, on-the-go Flavor Bursts and Sauces for enjoyment from morning till night. Jordan's Skinny Mixes is available across mass and grocery retailers, Amazon and SkinnyMixes.com. To learn more, please visit SkinnyMixes.com and follow @skinnymixes on TikTok and Instagram.

Press Contact:

Dana Paris

9178062537

http://skinnymixes.com

SOURCE Skinny Mixes