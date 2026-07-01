Skip Summer, Chase the Cold: How the Wealthy Are Rewriting Luxury Travel in 2026

New 2026 booking data from Global Travel Collection, the network behind the world's most respected luxury travel advisors, reveals the year's biggest shifts: fall over summer, cool over hot and Italy's quieter neighbors over the crowds

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The most discerning travelers in the world are abandoning the August crush on the Amalfi Coast, trading beach chairs for Arctic lodges and discovering that Italy's best-kept secret is its neighbors. That's according to new 2026 booking data from Global Travel Collection (GTC), the travel advisory network responsible for more than $2.4 billion in annual luxury travel sales and over 1,000 individual trips already booked this year at $100,000 or more.

The most discerning travelers in the world are abandoning the August crush on the Amalfi Coast, trading beach chairs for Arctic lodges and discovering that Italy’s best-kept secret is its neighbors.

The takeaway across every category is the same. The luxury traveler has stopped following the calendar and started outsmarting it.

"For years, luxury meant going where everyone else went, just doing it better," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection. "That instinct has flipped. Our clients want the place before it's crowded, the season before it's obvious and the experience no one else has figured out yet. They're not chasing the list. They're writing the next one."

Fall is the new summer. GTC's data shows European summer bookings down 10 percent year over year, while European fall bookings are up 25 percent. Travelers are deliberately choosing shoulder season for thinner crowds, softer weather and better access to the rooms and tables that sell out in July.

Cool is the new hot. One of the fastest-growing luxury segments of 2026 is the Nordic and Arctic north. Ultra-private lodges, expedition cruises and wellness-driven nature immersion are pulling high-end travelers away from the beach entirely. Northern Europe is surging across Germany, Denmark and Poland, with Greenland emerging as a genuine bucket-list destination rather than a curiosity.

Italy's neighbors are having a moment. The Mediterranean remains the number one luxury region in the world, but the map is widening. Travelers priced out of or worn out by the Amalfi Coast and Santorini are booking Croatia, Montenegro, Albania and the quieter corners of Greece, where the same coastline and cuisine come without the crowds. Puglia, Paros and the Albanian coast are the rising stars, with demand concentrated in private villas, boutique hotels and yacht travel.

Privacy is the new luxury. Villas and private accommodations are up 7 percent year over year as travelers prioritize space, exclusivity and the freedom to disappear.

America is back in favor. Domestic luxury is surging, with fall bookings up 40 percent year over year, led by coastal escapes in Hawaii, Miami and Rhode Island and a quiet boom in high-end ranch properties. Americans aren't just staying home, they're choosing home.

Booking the holidays early. For the festive season, the Caribbean leads with Anguilla, Turks and Caicos and the Cayman Islands, while Japan and Mexico are the early front-runners among luxury travelers planning ahead.

"The data tells a story about confidence," Licea added. "People aren't pulling back. They're spending more, booking earlier and going further. They just want it on their own terms."

2026 Luxury Travel Trends at a Glance

Shoulder season wins: European fall up 25%, European summer down 10%

European fall up 25%, European summer down 10% Cold is the new luxury: Nordic, Arctic and Greenland among the fastest-growing segments

Nordic, Arctic and Greenland among the fastest-growing segments Italy-adjacent value: Croatia, Montenegro, Albania and quieter Greece on the rise

Croatia, Montenegro, Albania and quieter Greece on the rise Privacy premium: Villas and private homes up 7% year over year

Villas and private homes up 7% year over year Domestic boom: Fall U.S. bookings up 40%, led by Hawaii, Miami, Rhode Island and ranches

Fall U.S. bookings up 40%, led by Hawaii, Miami, Rhode Island and ranches Festive front-runners: Caribbean for the holidays, with Japan and Mexico close behind

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), part of Internova Travel Group, is the most influential collection of international luxury travel advisors. More than 1,500 GTC advisors are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. GTC's combined global reach and leverage translate into value, recognition and preferential treatment for its world traveler clients.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

[email protected]

1-212-944-1125

SOURCE Global Travel Collection