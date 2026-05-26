"1st Look Presents - Extra Mile Club" Returns, Bringing Luxury Travel Advisor Competition to Brussels

Global Travel Collection's top advisors go head-to-head crafting bespoke experiences in one of Europe's most storied cities. New episodes set to air on NBC stations nationwide this October

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Travel Collection (GTC) and LXTV Productions, part of NBCUniversal Local, today announced the return of 1st Look Presents: Extra Mile Club — and with it, two new faces joining the cast. This season, the hit NBC series heads to Brussels, Belgium, with a fresh lineup of advisors and celebrity clients, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at the world of elite luxury travel planning. New episodes are set to premiere on NBC stations nationwide in October 2026.

This season, two of GTC's top luxury advisors, Julie Shotmeyer and June Kleier, will each craft a bespoke Brussels itinerary for celebrity clients Bozoma "Boz" Saint John and her fiancé Keely Watson. A 20-year marketing executive who has led global brand strategy at Netflix, Uber and Apple Music, Saint John is also a cast member of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a published author and one of the most culturally influential businesswomen in America today. Saint John and Watson will ultimately choose the winning itinerary, with the victorious advisor earning the opportunity to continue planning future travel for the couple.

Brussels offers a backdrop that challenges both advisors to bring their deepest European expertise and most creative thinking to the screen. Filming is currently underway at the iconic Corinthia Brussels. As luxury travelers increasingly seek highly personalized, experience-driven journeys, 1st Look Presents: Extra Mile Club offers viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the expertise, creativity and access required to plan exceptional travel experiences.

June Kleier is a luxury travel advisor with more than 35 years of experience and firsthand knowledge of all seven continents. She specializes in custom luxury travel itineraries for couples, solo travelers, families, and groups, with expertise in African safaris, immersive adventure travel, luxury cruises, river cruises and tailor-made international travel experiences. Known for her meticulous, hands-on approach, June personally manages every detail to create seamless, personalized journeys designed around each client's travel style, interests and expectations.

Julie Shotmeyer is a luxury travel advisor with more than 35 years of experience and firsthand knowledge of all seven continents. She specializes in curated custom itineraries for couples, solo travelers, families and groups, with deep expertise spanning African safaris, immersive adventure travel and luxury cruises across the world's oceans and rivers. Her meticulous, hands-on approach ensures every detail is handled before her clients ever leave home.

"Luxury travel may look effortless to the client, but behind every exceptional trip is a high-stakes chess match of creativity, access and problem-solving," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection. "Extra Mile Club gives viewers a front-row seat to that world."

1st Look Presents: Extra Mile Club spotlights Global Travel Collection, the most influential luxury host agency with $2.4 billion in annual sales, revealing how extraordinary journeys are created through expertise, access and highly personalized service. More than a travel show, the series offers an inside look at a profession that blends creativity, global connection and highly personalized service. New episodes will debut on NBC-owned and affiliated stations nationwide this October.

To learn more about becoming a luxury travel advisor with Global Travel Collection, visit joinus.GlobalTravelCollection.com.

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), part of Internova Travel Group, is the most influential collection of international luxury travel advisors. More than 1,500 GTC advisors are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. GTC's combined global reach and leverage translate into value, recognition and preferential treatment for its world traveler clients.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

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SOURCE Global Travel Collection