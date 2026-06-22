SKS EXPANDS TECHNICUREAN LIVING WITH NEW LUXURY DESIGN DESTINATION

Immersive Yale Appliance Showroom Debuts in Boston,

Marking New Hub for Modern Living, Smart Technology and Elevated Design

News Summary

Luxury appliance brand SKS and Yale Appliance announce the opening of the first "SKS Technicurean™ Center" in Boston.

The interactive showroom offers homeowners, designers and builders hands-on access to SKS's luxury built-in appliance portfolio through live demonstrations and immersive kitchen displays.

Developed in partnership with Yale Appliance, the new space reflects growing demand for kitchens that seamlessly integrate design, technology and professional-level performance.

BOSTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKS, the award-winning luxury built-in appliance brand advancing Technicurean Living, has joined forces with New England's leading high-end appliance retailer, Yale Appliance, to open the first "SKS Technicurean Center." Unlike a traditional retail product display, it is an immersive experience hub that brings SKS's Technicurean Living philosophy to life through education, live demonstrations and engagement with homeowners and design professionals.

Luxury appliance brand SKS announced the opening of the first SKS Technicurean™ Center at Yale Appliance in Boston. Designed as an immersive destination for culinary innovation, connected technology and luxury design, the showroom offers homeowners and trade professionals a new way to experience the modern kitchen. Created as a destination for design, performance and experience, the SKS Technicurean™ Center at Yale Appliance reimagines the traditional appliance showroom through interactive displays, chef-led demonstrations and thoughtfully integrated luxury kitchen environments. (Pictured: SKS Executive Chef Nick Ritchie and Yale Appliance Resident Chef Steve Shipley) Industry leaders gathered at the SKS Technicurean™ Center at Yale Appliance for a design-forward discussion examining how culinary innovation, integrated technology and evolving consumer expectations are shaping the future of luxury living. (Pictured: Randy Warner Vice President of SKS and Steve Sheinkopf CEO of Yale Appliance)

Located in the Dorchester community just outside of Boston, the unique showroom destination showcases connected technology, thoughtful design and precision performance through interactive live culinary experiences, onsite demonstrations and special events for both consumers and trade professionals.

Created as a resource for the region's growing and influential design community, the SKS Technicurean Center gives homeowners, designers, architects and builders the opportunity to experience how SKS luxury appliances integrate into today's modern home. Designed to feel more like a luxury residence than a traditional showroom, the space features touchscreen displays and multiple vignettes that show how performance-driven appliances can seamlessly blend into contemporary living environments.

Featured products include:

48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range: Combines gas, induction and built-in sous vide on a single cooktop – industry-first innovation from SKS.

36-inch Induction Pro Range: Features powerful induction cooking paired with a steam-combi oven with convection, sous vide and air fry functionality.

48-inch Built-In French Door Refrigerator: Includes dual compressors, convertible temperature-controlled drawers and flexible storage for modern entertaining.

24-inch Integrated Column Wine Refrigerator: Features SKS Wine Cave Technology™, three independent temperature zones and triple-pane UV-resistant glass.

"The SKS Technicurean Center was created to introduce a new kind of showroom experience that goes beyond product displays to immerse homeowners and the design community in the intersection of culinary innovation, thoughtful design and advanced technology," said SKS Senior Vice President Yance Choi. "We're proud to partner with Yale Appliance to elevate the traditional showroom model and create a destination where inspiration, education and experience come together."

Guided by the philosophy of Technicurean Living, the opening marks another step in SKS's continued investment in immersive spaces that bring modern luxury living to life. As the showroom host known for its expertise, education, and exceptional customer service, Yale Appliance will serve as an ongoing resource for New England homeowners and trade professionals through consultations, education and in-showroom experiences.

"The modern kitchen needs to work for how we actually live," said Yale Appliance CEO Steve Sheinkopf. "The SKS Technicurean Center does just that by blending high-tech cooking – like induction and sous vide – into a beautiful design built for how we entertain today."

The SKS Technicurean Center was brought to life through collaboration with a select group of design and building partners. The showroom features custom cabinetry from Wegner Cabinetry, countertops, backsplashes and flooring by LX Hausys, and luxury kitchen features from Newport Brass. These contributions create an environment that showcases the seamless integration of design, performance and functionality that reflects the principles of Technicurean Living.

For more information, visit the SKS Technicurean Center at Yale Appliance, Dorchester, or visit www.SKSappliances.com.

About SKS

SKS, formerly known as Signature Kitchen Suite, is the award-winning luxury appliance brand backed by global innovator LG Electronics. Fueled by a passion for innovation, we create luxury appliances that redefine what's possible and unite precision with unparalleled performance. Our guiding principles of purposeful design and bold innovation infuse every product. With a commitment to excellence and passion for pushing boundaries, SKS has earned international accolades for our groundbreaking appliances. We continue to transform the modern kitchen, delivering an elevated culinary experience. From the pioneering built-in sous vide range to Gourmet AI in our wall ovens, SKS embodies cutting-edge, best-in-class technology. Visit www.sksappliances.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

Media Contacts:

SKS

John I. Taylor

[email protected]

+1 201 816 2166

Grace Hong

[email protected]

+1 909 908 0327

SOURCE LG Electronics USA