Sky High Brands Named Exclusive Cannabis Partner of the Buffalo Chip at the Legendary 2026 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Award-winning THC brand secures Exclusive Pouring Rights at one of the nation's largest summer events

STURGIS, S.D., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky High Brands, the award-winning maker of all-natural cannabis hemp beverages and edibles, has been named the exclusive cannabis hemp sponsor and official THC partner of the legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip, the iconic concert and entertainment destination during the 2026 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, held Aug. 7-16 in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Through Sky High Brands' exclusive sponsorship for cannabis hemp beverages and edibles, attendees can purchase the company's lineup of THC products, including award-winning Sky High beverages, Skysicle freeze pops, Skyology THC mixers and Super G micro-gummies, at bars and retail locations across the property, inside the amphitheater, and throughout the venue. The company's signature Skymobile will also serve as an interactive brand destination, featuring live product sampling, education and consumer engagement throughout the event.

Sky High Brands is also sponsoring two of the Buffalo Chip's signature attractions: the Camp Zero Burnout Pit and Swing Sky High at Bikini Beach, bringing the brand's signature "Live Happy" spirit to two of the rally's most iconic destinations.

"The Buffalo Chip is one of the most recognized destinations of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, making this a landmark partnership for Sky High Brands," said Sky High Founder & CEO Corey Coleman. "Consumers are embracing compliant cannabis hemp products like never before, and exclusive cannabis hemp rights throughout the Buffalo Chip position Sky High Brands at the center of one of America's most iconic summer events."

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Shawna Seldon at [email protected] or (917) 971-7852.

Sky High Brands: Live Happy

Sky High Brands is reimagining cannabis hemp with award-winning beverages and edibles made from all-natural ingredients, balanced effects and exceptional flavor. From fruit-forward, low-sugar Sky Coolers and zero-calorie, terpene-infused Sky Waters to mood-specific Skyology Mixers and Super G micro-gummies, the company's portfolio is designed to help consumers Live Happy. Every product is fully compliant, contains no artificial dyes and is available online and at more than 300 select retail locations nationwide. Sky High products have earned more than 30 national beverage awards, including multiple Platinum, Gold and Best-in-Class honors. For more information and to purchase Sky High award-winning beverages and edibles, visit LiveSkyHigh.com. Continue the conversation on Instagram and Facebook.

About the Sturgis Buffalo Chip

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip® is the award-winning leader in music and motorcycle lifestyle experiences. Hailed as The Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling® and The Best Party Anywhere®, it has been the epicenter of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally since its establishment in 1981. Every August, the Buffalo Chip brings together the world's largest gathering of music and motorcycle fans, with visitors from all 50 states and over 20 countries. It remains one of the world's most televised and longest-running independent music festivals. The Chip advances the Sturgis Rally by being home to the Sturgis Rally Information Center™ and the official sponsor of the Sturgis.com Official Sturgis Rally Registration.

SOURCE Sky High Brands