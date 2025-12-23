Sky High Brands Clinches National & Regional Honors at the 2025 America's Best Beverage Awards

Billion-dollar hemp-derived THC beverage category shows no signs of slowing down as Iowa-based brand marks back-to-back wins

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky High Brands has once again been recognized as a national leader in functional hemp and cannabis beverages, earning major awards for 6 of its products in the 2025 America's Best Beverage Awards, one of the industry's most respected national competitions for hemp-derived THC beverages. The top honor went to Sky High's Ruby Crush Sky Cooler, which took home the Gold (National), Double Gold (Regional) and Best In State.

The other latest wins for Sky High span both national and regional Midwest categories, underscoring the Iowa-based company's commitment to delivering quality, innovation, and exceptional flavor for American consumers. With hemp beverage sales across the United States exceeding $1 billion in 2024 and expected to see steady future growth, the competition for top awards has never been tighter, and this marks the 2nd consecutive year that Sky High has taken Gold on the National level.

"We're honored and grateful to be recognized by America's Best Beverage Awards for the care we put into every Sky High beverage," says Corey Coleman, Sky High's co-Founder & CEO. "As the hemp THC wellness market continues to grow into the future, we know that consumers want high-quality, reliable dosing and cleaner products using natural fruit essences and minimal sugar. Our Sky Waters and Sky Coolers are crafted with that in mind to deliver a superior beverage choice, and the ABB Awards judges clearly agreed."

The America's Best Beverage Awards evaluate submissions across taste, aroma, consistency, innovation, and overall consumer appeal. The 2025 Hemp & Cannabis Beverage division represents one of the fastest growing and most competitive segments in the functional beverage marketplace.

This year's 6 awarded Sky High products and their titles in the Hemp THC Beverage category are:

About Sky High Brands

Sky High Brands is reimagining hemp-derived THC with award-winning beverages and edibles made from clean ingredients, balanced effects, and flavors that actually taste good. From fruit-forward, low-sugar Sky Coolers to zero-calorie, terpene-infused Sky Waters, and mood-specific Skyology Mixers, every product reflects the brand's mission: Live Happy. And because it is hemp-derived and fully compliant, every Sky High product is 100% legal to buy online or at more than 300 select retail locations across the country. Learn more at https://buyskyhigh.com.

