Skylight Health Acquires Intellectual Property Assets of Saffron Health

Transaction adds closed loop referral automation to Skylight's multispecialty orchestration platform.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skylight Health, a mission-driven healthcare company committed to Making Specialty Care Better for All, today announced it has acquired certain intellectual property assets of Saffron Health, a referral automation company. This acquisition completes the automation of Skylight's closed-loop referral management process, which is a key component of the company's multispecialty orchestration platform, bringing together networks and technology to support local specialty care ecosystems.

Saffron's technology uses AI agents to handle the operational work that most often causes referrals to stall — submitting authorizations, booking appointments, coordinating with patients, and retrieving consult notes. It automates the coordination between primary care physicians and specialists to ensure every patient gets the care that they need, when they need it.

"When a referral takes too long to complete — buried in prior auths, faxes, and unreturned calls — fewer patients get the care they need and the cost of care goes up. Saffron's technology automates that work so more referrals actually get completed and clinicians can spend more time caring for their patients," said Jesse Hunter, Co-founder and CEO of Skylight Health.

The acquisition advances two capabilities at the core of Skylight's orchestration platform:

Automated, closed-loop referral management between referring providers and specialists — now fully automated with Saffron's agentic technology.

Coordination of clinical information, so consult notes and results move with the patient.

These complement Skylight's existing network of independent specialists, specialty analytics, intelligent referral matching, and concierge patient navigation to form a single, connected orchestration layer for specialty care.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Skylight Health

Skylight Health is on a mission to Make Specialty Care Better for All. Cofounded by Jesse Hunter and Dr. Doug Smith, Skylight is bringing together networks of high performing, independent specialists with a multispecialty orchestration platform to enable seamless, whole-person care that is accessible, efficient, and effective. Skylight's platform transforms specialty care delivery through a shared data platform that harmonizes information between specialists and payors, technology-enabled care orchestration with human clinical support, and clinically aligned networks of independent specialists.

Learn more at www.skylight.health.

About Saffron Health

Saffron Health, a Y Combinator-backed company, builds AI agents that automate the specialist referral process for primary care practices — handling prior authorizations, appointment booking, fax and document routing, patient notifications, and consult note retrieval. Saffron's agents cut referral processing time, reduced returned or incomplete referrals, and helped patients get seen sooner. Saffron was founded by Michael Kronovet and Tanishq Kancharla.

SOURCE Skylight Health