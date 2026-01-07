Skylight Health Acquires Stellation Care, Adding AI-Powered Provider Analytics to Its Multispecialty Orchestration Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skylight Health, a mission-driven healthcare company committed to Making Specialty Care Better for All, today announced the acquisition of Stellation Care. Stellation is a provider analytics company that leverages AI-augmented datasets and advanced algorithms to deliver provider intelligence and referral optimization insights for health plans and risk-bearing provider groups.

This strategic transaction adds AI-powered provider and network insights to Skylight Health's multispecialty orchestration offerings, which include:

Skylight Illuminations: Built-for-purpose multispecialty care platform that delivers actionable, specialist-centric analytics based on clinical guidelines, evidence-based quality measures, network adequacy, and referral patterns

Built-for-purpose multispecialty care platform that delivers actionable, specialist-centric analytics based on clinical guidelines, evidence-based quality measures, network adequacy, and referral patterns Skylight Collaboration Hubs: Local clinical hubs to assess, monitor and treat patients, and differentiated access to high-quality specialists in the community

Local clinical hubs to assess, monitor and treat patients, and differentiated access to high-quality specialists in the community Multispecialty Risk Arrangements: Value-based care models for patient cohorts with addressable opportunities for specialist-led, multispecialty care orchestration

"We built Skylight Health to transform specialty care through data-driven care orchestration," said Jesse Hunter, Skylight cofounder and CEO. "Stellation brings new, AI-powered provider and network intelligence, as well as an outstanding team that will enhance and accelerate our Illuminations strategy. With our combined capabilities we are giving partners the visibility and the infrastructure they need to actually move the needle on specialty outcomes and cost."

"At Stellation, our mission has always been to help patients see the right providers for their health needs," said Michelle Xie, CEO of Stellation Care. "By joining Skylight, we can bring our AI-powered provider intelligence into a data-driven multispecialty orchestration platform — giving clients the ability to act on insights, improve outcomes, and expand patient access to high-value care."

Together, the companies serve government and commercial health plans and risk-based providers, with customers covering over 3 million unique members.

Skylight Health is on a mission to Make Specialty Care Better for All. Cofounded by Jesse Hunter and Dr. Doug Smith, Skylight is building a multispecialty orchestration platform that enables seamless, whole-person care that is accessible, efficient, and effective. Skylight's platform transforms specialty care delivery through a shared data platform that harmonizes information between specialists and payors, technology-enabled care orchestration with human clinical support, local collaboration hubs that bridge the gap between primary and specialty care, and clinically aligned networks for specialists.

Stellation provides payors and risk-bearing providers with provider and market intelligence for network design, referral optimization, performance improvement, and growth. Led by Michelle Xie and Kathy Qian, Stellation combines an AI-augmented dataset with advanced algorithms that control for patient complexity in order to identify the highest performing providers for each procedure and condition.

