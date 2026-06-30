Skyline Roofing Partners Appoints Harry MacIntyre as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Skyline Roofing Partners ("Skyline"), an Imperial Capital ("Imperial") portfolio company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Harry MacIntyre as Chief Financial Officer.

Macintyre brings more than a decade of financial leadership experience across private equity-backed and public companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Alloy Roofing. Prior to Alloy, Harry served as Treasurer of Specialty Building Products after leading the FP&A and Treasury functions at RaceTrac Petroleum.

Throughout his career, Harry has developed deep expertise in financial strategy, operational finance, and supporting high-growth businesses and their teams through periods of transformation and value creation. His experience spans both large-scale corporate finance environments and entrepreneurial, private equity-backed organizations.

"Harry brings the financial rigor, strategic mindset, and operational perspective that will help support Skyline's next phase of growth," added Mike Midgett, CEO of Skyline Roofing Partners. "His experience scaling organizations, managing complex financing initiatives, and driving value creation will be instrumental as we continue to expand our platform."

MacIntyre shared, "I am honored to join Skyline Roofing Partners at such an exciting point in the company's journey. Skyline has built a strong reputation for partnering with exceptional operators and businesses across the residential roofing industry. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team, our partners, and Imperial Capital to continue building a best-in-class platform."

About Skyline Roofing Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Skyline Roofing Partners is a residential roofing and exterior services platform backed by Imperial Capital and founded in 2023. Skyline partners with local and regional leaders across the U.S. to build a world-class platform of premier residential roofing and exterior services brands. We are focused on driving long-term value by leveraging enhanced scale, operational improvements and sharing of best practices collaboratively alongside founders and management teams. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Skyline is driven by a people-first approach, always acting in the best interest of its partners, employees, and customers.

For more information, visit www.skylineroofingpartners.com.

About Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital is a leading mid-market private equity firm focused on North American opportunities to build or acquire growth-oriented platform investments in targeted industry niches within consumer services, business services, and healthcare services. Based in Toronto, Imperial Capital manages over US$3.5 billion in assets and is currently investing from its US$800 million Fund VIII.

For more information, visit www.imperialcap.com.

SOURCE Skyline Roofing Partners