Skyline Roofing Partners Expands National Footprint with Acquisition of Dr. Roof

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Skyline Roofing Partners ("Skyline"), backed by Imperial Capital, is pleased to announce its continued expansion with the acquisition of Dr. Roof ("Dr. Roof"), a residential re-roofing and repair business based in Atlanta, Georgia. Skyline is proud to partner with the team at Dr. Roof in the next phase of its growth, led by Paul Stoeppelwerth, who will retain an ownership stake and join the Skyline Founders Council.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and backed by a 37-year track record of quality and reliability, Dr. Roof has grown into one of the Southeast's leading full-service roofing companies, serving the greater Atlanta area and select markets in South Carolina and Alabama. The company provides comprehensive services including roof replacement, repair, storm-damage restoration, siding, windows, and gutters, offering homeowners a single trusted partner for exterior improvement.

"Bringing Dr. Roof into the Skyline platform marks an exciting step forward in Skyline's scale," said Mike Midgett, Chief Executive Officer of Skyline. "Dr. Roof has earned a trusted reputation through decades of deep-rooted expertise, customer-first service, and values that strongly mirror our own. We are excited to partner with their team to build on that legacy and unlock new opportunities for growth."

"The Skyline management team have been an outstanding partner throughout this process," said Paul Stoeppelwerth. "Their depth of experience, operational resources, and collaborative approach will help elevate Dr. Roof's growth trajectory. I'm eager to see how this partnership will enhance opportunities for our team and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Skyline Roofing Partners continues to explore new partnerships with leading residential roofing companies across the United States. Founders and advisors interested in learning more are encouraged to reach out directly.

About Skyline Roofing Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Skyline Roofing Partners is a residential roofing and exterior services platform backed by Imperial Capital and founded in 2023. Skyline aims to create a world-class platform of premier residential roofing and exterior services brands by partnering with local and regional leaders serving growing geographies across the U.S. We are focused on driving value by leveraging enhanced scale, operational improvements and sharing of best practices collaboratively alongside the founders and management teams of acquired brands. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Skyline is driven by a people-first approach and will always act in the best interest of our partners, employees and customers.

For further information on Skyline Roofing Partners, visit www.skylineroofingpartners.com.

About Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital is a leading mid-market private equity firm focused on North American opportunities to build or acquire growth-oriented platform investments in targeted industry niches within consumer services, business services, and healthcare services industries. Based in Toronto, Imperial Capital combines its deep industry focus, active portfolio management and strong partnerships with experienced industry executives and entrepreneurs to offer a differentiated approach to investing. With assets under management of over US$3.5 billion, Imperial is currently investing from its US$800 million Fund VIII.

For further information on Imperial, visit www.imperialcap.com.

Contact Information

Skyline Roofing Partners

Name: Mike Midgett, Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Skyline Roofing Partners