Skyservice™ Expands Bombardier Authorized Service Facility Network with Vancouver Addition

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice"), a leading North American provider of business aviation services, today announced that its Vancouver facility has been designated as a Bombardier Authorized Service Facility (ASF), strengthening Bombardier's service footprint across Canada.

Leaders from Skyservice and Bombardier are pictured at Skyservice’s Vancouver site, recently designated as a Bombardier Authorized Service Facility (ASF). Pictured (left to right): Francois Casault, Director of Maintenance, Skyservice; Patrick Allard, Senior Project Manager / ASF, Bombardier; Patrick Canuel, Senior Director of Business Development, Maintenance division, Skyservice; and Matthew Stacey, Maintenance Manager Calgary/Vancouver, Skyservice

Located at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Richmond, British Columbia, the facility enhances support for Bombardier aircraft operators on the West Coast and expands Skyservice's ASF network alongside its established locations in Toronto (YYZ) and Montréal (YUL).

The addition reflects continued alignment between Skyservice and Bombardier to expand high-quality maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities in key markets, supporting the growing fleet of Bombardier Global and Challenger aircraft operating across North America.

"This is an important milestone for both our organization and the customers we serve together with Bombardier," said Benjamin Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyservice. "Expanding our Authorized Service Facility network to Vancouver strengthens coast-to-coast coverage for Bombardier operators — enhancing responsiveness, consistency, and the overall service experience across Canada. It also reflects Skyservice's long-term strategy to build the leading integrated business aviation platform in North America."

The Vancouver facility increases access to certified technicians, mobile repair teams, and rapid-response maintenance support in a region that serves as a key gateway for trans-Pacific traffic. The expanded capability improves aircraft availability and ensures reliable service delivery across Skyservice's national network.

Supporting Bombardier's global services network, Authorized Service Facilities help maintain industry-leading standards of safety, quality, and reliability for operators worldwide.

"Strong regional service collaborations are essential to delivering the high standards of support Bombardier customers expect," said Anthony Cox, Vice-president, Customer Support, Bombardier. "This strategic expansion enhances service coverage in a key region for both Bombardier and Skyservice's customers and reinforces our commitment to delivering responsive support for Bombardier aircraft."

The Vancouver designation supports Skyservice's broader platform strategy, connecting maintenance, aircraft management, and FBO services to deliver greater convenience and continuity for clients across North America. For aircraft management clients, the expanded network also provides preferred access to extensive hangar space and Bombardier-quality maintenance expertise on the West Coast.

About Skyservice MRO

Skyservice MRO is a full-service maintenance, repair, and overhaul provider for business and commercial aircraft, operating to the highest standards of quality, transparency, and on-time delivery. Approved by TCCA, FAA, EASA, BDCA, HK-CAD, 2-REG, Aruba, and CAAS, Skyservice holds one of the most extensive regulatory authorization profiles in North American business aviation. Services span scheduled maintenance, avionics and upgrades, AOG response, parts and supplies, aircraft teardown and recycling, non-destructive testing, pre-purchase inspections, and a broad portfolio of STCs across leading OEM platforms.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice Business Aviation is a leading North American business aviation company with more than 40 years of experience, providing a full suite of services including aircraft management, charter, maintenance, sales and acquisition, and fixed base operations.

With facilities across Canada and the United States, Skyservice supports a wide range of business aircraft and serves corporate, private, and government clients.

SOURCE Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON