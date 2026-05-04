Skyservice Business Aviation™ Appoints Alejandra Parés to Drive Strategic Growth Across Business Aviation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Skyservice Business Aviation™ today announced the appointment of Alejandra Parés as Senior Director, Strategy and Continuous Improvement, reporting to Ron Silverman, President, Business Aviation. In this role, she will lead strategic initiatives, governance, and operational execution across the Business Aviation division.

Alejandra Parés joins Skyservice Business Aviation as Senior Director, Strategy and Continuous Improvement. (CNW Group/Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON)

Parés brings more than 15 years of experience in business aviation and other regulated operating environments, with a track record of translating executive priorities into structured programs and measurable business outcomes. She joins Skyservice from ACASS Canada Ltd., where she most recently served in the position of Chief Operating Officer and Vice President, Business Strategy & Administration.

Prior to ACASS, Parés held senior leadership roles at TAG Aeronautics Ltd., where she led business operations, international expansion initiatives, and enterprise modernization efforts.

In her previous role, Parés worked closely with the CEO to oversee enterprise strategic initiatives and corporate transformation across operations, technology, finance, and people and culture. She established governance structures, operating cadences, and performance frameworks to strengthen delivery discipline, while leading cross-functional teams across multiple international markets.

"Alejandra's appointment strengthens the depth of our leadership team and meaningfully advances our capabilities across Business Aviation," said Benjamin Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer, Skyservice Business Aviation. "We are well positioned for continued growth and are deliberately strengthening our leadership with the experience and rigour required to scale."

This appointment comes at a time of sustained growth across Skyservice's Business Aviation division. The company expanded its managed fleet in 2025 and continued that momentum into the first quarter of 2026, supported by strong operating performance and ongoing investment in people, capabilities, and infrastructure to support long-term growth in the Canadian market.

"Skyservice has built something special in business aviation: a respected platform, a strong team, and a clear ambition for what comes next," said Parés. "I'm excited to be part of that next chapter and to help build capabilities, scale, drive performance, and serve our clients even better."

Parés is trilingual in English, Spanish, and French, and is recognized for building high-performance teams and advancing leadership capability within organizations. Her appointment underscores Skyservice's continued investment in execution discipline and operational strength across Business Aviation.

About Skyservice Business Aviation

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Now in its 40th year of operations, Skyservice is at the forefront of business aviation with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, award-winning fixed base operator facilities, aircraft management, private jet charter services, and aircraft sales and acquisitions teams combine to deliver an exceptional experience to our valued customers. To learn more, visit skyservice.com.

SOURCE Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON