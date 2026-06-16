Skyward Launches Access Program for Amazon Leo, Opening Reservations for Next-Generation Satellite Internet Service

Customers can now reserve priority access to Amazon Leo's low-Earth orbit broadband network ahead of commercial launch

DALLAS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyward Technologies, LLC (Skyward), a subsidiary of Hunt Energy Company (Hunt Energy), announced today that it has opened reservations for their Early Access Program, giving businesses, enterprise IT teams, and organizations the opportunity to secure priority access to Amazon Leo's high-speed, low-latency satellite internet service ahead of full commercial availability. Skyward's Early Access Program is available beginning today at skywardconnect.com/early-access-program.

Amazon Leo is a next-generation broadband service delivered through a dense constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, designed to provide reliable, high-speed internet connectivity to businesses and organizations in areas underserved or unreachable by traditional terrestrial infrastructure. The service is engineered to support businesses of all sizes by delivering enterprise-grade, low latency, connections with throughput of up to 1 Gbps per terminal.

Early Access participants will receive notification of availability and service activation when Amazon Leo goes live in their geographic area. In addition, participants will get access to dedicated onboarding support, hardware accessories to assist with install, and monitoring services for subscriptions.

"Connectivity should not be a privilege determined by geography or infrastructure investment. Amazon Leo is built to deliver enterprise-grade satellite internet everywhere businesses operate — with the reliability, speed, and support that business operations require," said Justin Green, President of Skyward. "Skyward is committed to simplifying connectivity and driving value with the newest satellite technology, often delivering higher bandwidth at a lower price point than many of the technologies used today."

"As a global energy company, we know firsthand the critical importance of maintain connectivity in remote parts of the world," said Hunter Hunt, Co-CEO of Hunt Consolidated and CEO of Hunt Energy "Skyward is a natural fit among our Hunt Energy companies, and we are excited at the new possibilities it will offer to customers."

Amazon Leo operates in low-Earth orbit, significantly closer to the surface than traditional geostationary satellite systems. This orbital configuration results in substantially reduced signal latency and improved throughput, addressing one of the primary limitations that has historically made satellite internet unsuitable for latency-sensitive enterprise applications including cloud computing, video conferencing, real-time data transmission, and critical operational systems.

A Complete Connectivity Solution from Skyward

Skyward has worked closely with Amazon Leo throughout the development process to ensure a seamless experience from day one. Beyond the Amazon Leo hardware itself, Skyward has designed, built, and curated a full ecosystem of compatible accessories — including batteries, solar panels, power accessories, adapters, mounts, and more — purpose-selected to work with Amazon Leo's system. This end-to-end approach means organizations can deploy with confidence, reducing the complexity of sourcing and vetting compatible equipment on their own.

The Early Access Program is designed for enterprise customers, managed service providers, IT administrators, and organizations operating in remote or distributed locations where connectivity options are limited. Eligible use cases include corporate branch offices, construction and energy project sites, maritime and aviation operations, emergency response and public safety agencies, and rural healthcare and education facilities.

Availability and Pricing

The Amazon Leo Early Access Program is open for reservations beginning June 15, 2026. Reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pricing details and commercial terms will be communicated to Early Access participants prior to service activation in their area. Interested organizations can reserve their place at skywardconnect.com/early-access-program.

About Skyward

As the newest member of the Hunt Family of Companies, Skyward has been at the forefront of next-generation connectivity solutions, partnering with leading technology providers to deliver reliable, enterprise-grade internet access to businesses and organizations wherever they operate. Skyward's deep integration with Amazon Leo — including a curated ecosystem of compatible hardware and accessories — reflects its commitment to simplifying the customer experience from deployment through daily operation. For more information, please visit skywardconnect.com.

About Hunt Energy

Hunt Energy is part of the Hunt family of companies and a subsidiary of Hunt Consolidated, Inc., a diversified holding company directed by the Ray L. Hunt family, with its major subsidiaries engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, real estate development, refining, LNG, power, ranching, and private equity investments. Hunt Energy Company, L.P., leads Hunt's energy businesses. Operating across four continents, Hunt has built and managed a wide range of infrastructure, including upstream oil and gas facilities, pipelines, refineries, LNG terminals, high-voltage transmission systems, and battery energy storage systems. For more information, please visit huntconsolidated.com.

Media Contact for Skyward/Hunt Energy: Paul Schulze, 214-978-8534, [email protected]

SOURCE Skyward