Skyward to Expand Secure Global Satellite Connectivity as an Authorized Reseller of Amazon Leo

DALLAS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyward, a subsidiary of Hunt Consolidated, Inc., today announced an authorized reseller agreement with Amazon Leo, Amazon's low Earth orbit satellite network. Through the agreement, Skyward will offer next-generation satellite connectivity for organizations operating in environments where security, reliability, and global coverage are critical.

Skyward/Amazon Leo

As an authorized reseller, Skyward will help organizations adopt low Earth orbit connectivity solutions to support operations, communications, and digital services in locations where traditional networks may be unavailable or difficult to deploy.

The new agreement enables Skyward to deliver Amazon Leo connectivity solutions to customers requiring dependable communications in remote, complex, or infrastructure-limited environments. Skyward offers various integrated solutions including hardware ruggedization, installation and deployment services, local network and device integration, and emergency and critical communication solutions.

Skyward's connectivity solutions powered by Amazon Leo work in concert with Skyward's security, integration, and managed connectivity services globally.

"Amazon Leo aims to deliver fast, secure, reliable broadband to areas that have traditionally been difficult to reach," said Trevor Vieweg, Global Head of Business. "Building on our agreement to deliver satellite connectivity to Hunt Energy's remote energy operations, we will also enable Skyward to offer its customers connectivity solutions designed to meet their security and performance requirements."

"Secure connectivity is becoming foundational to how modern organizations operate," said Hunter Hunt, Co-CEO of Hunt Consolidated and CEO of Hunt Energy Company, L.P. "Through Hunt Energy, we were fortunate to be among the early customers working with Amazon Leo. Skyward was created as a standalone company to help users accelerate the adoption of next-generation satellite connectivity, enabling faster time to value and greater return on investment for customers. By working with Amazon Leo, Skyward will help deliver secure, resilient communications to customers across many industries as this new global network comes online."

This agreement aims to accelerate adoption of satellite-enabled connectivity solutions that support critical operations, and communications wherever reliable connectivity is required.

Skyward expects to begin onboarding customers as Amazon Leo progresses toward commercial launch, supporting deployments across enterprise, infrastructure, and emerging connectivity markets where secure and resilient communications are essential.

About Skyward

Skyward is a connectivity platform focused on enabling secure, resilient communications across distributed assets. As a standalone company, Skyward works with leading satellite and technology partners to deliver secure, scalable connectivity solutions to organizations operating in locations where traditional network infrastructure is limited or unavailable. For more information, please visit skywardconnect.com.

About Hunt Consolidated

Hunt Consolidated, Inc., is a diversified holding company directed by the Ray L. Hunt family, with its major subsidiaries engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, real estate development, refining, LNG, power, ranching, and private equity investments. Hunt Energy Company, L.P., leads Hunt's energy businesses. Operating across four continents, Hunt has built and managed a wide range of infrastructure, including upstream oil and gas facilities, pipelines, refineries, LNG terminals, high-voltage transmission systems, and battery energy storage systems. For more information, please visit huntconsolidated.com.

About Amazon Leo

Amazon Leo is Amazon's low Earth orbit satellite network. Its mission is to deliver fast, reliable internet to customers beyond the reach of existing networks, from individual households and small businesses to large enterprise and government customers—and anyone in between. Amazon Leo is powered by an initial constellation of more than 3,000 satellites, connected to a secure, global network of ground gateway antennas and dedicated fiber, and includes a lineup of compact, high-performance antennas—Leo Nano, Leo Pro, and Leo Ultra—that communicate with satellites passing overhead. The entire system is designed, built, and operated in-house at Amazon, and aims to connect tens of millions of customers around the world. To learn more, visit leo.amazon.com.

Media Contact for Skyward/Hunt Energy: Paul Schulze, [email protected]

SOURCE Skyward