Slant Adds Customizable Intake & Other Forms

The onboarding process can become more seamless and streamlined thanks to

Slant

LEHI, Utah, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slant, the financial advice industry's AI-native client relationship management (CRM) platform, today announced the launch of Intake Forms — branded, AI-built forms for collecting client and prospect information, included in Slant at no additional cost.

Rather than assembling forms field-by-field in a separate tool, advisors simply describe what they need in plain language — "help me onboard new clients" — and Slant builds the form, styled with the firm's logo, colors, and type. Edits work the same way: tell Slant to add a section, require a field, or ask for a spouse's information when a client is married, and the form updates instantly.

The launch targets a real growth problem. As many as 70 percent of financial firms say they have lost business due to slow onboarding processes, according to Fenergo — and clunky, repetitive intake forms are a leading culprit.

Because Slant's forms are native to the CRM, they solve the two problems standalone form tools can't. Before a form is sent, it pre-fills with information already found in the CRM, so clients only answer what's missing — and when clients upload documents such as a tax return, Slant can automatically update CRM fields and save the document to the advisor's file storage tool. After submission, responses apply directly to the client record in one click: no exports, no rekeying, no copy-paste errors.

"Onboarding is the first impression a firm makes, and for too many clients that impression is a clunky form asking for information they've already given," said Thomas Clawson, co-founder of Slant. "Slant already knows the client. Now the intake experience does too — it's branded to the firm, pre-filled with what we know, and every answer lands exactly where it belongs. At a time when firms are focused on organic growth, removing friction from the front door matters."

Forms automatically connects to Slant's automations tool so that a form response can trigger research, notes, and team notifications, or a scheduled review can automatically send a client a risk assessment beforehand.

The launch continues Slant's consolidation of the advisor tech stack into a single platform. Slant already includes AI chat, notetaking, AI agents and automation, data enrichment, and project management, alongside integrations spanning major custodians and CurrentClient, the compliant phone system for advisors.

About Slant

Slant is the AI-native CRM for financial advisors. Instead of digging through emails, calls, and documents, advisors can ask Slant and get answers instantly. Slant turns your CRM from a system of record into a system of action so that advisors can focus on client relationships, not busywork.

Core features of Slant include CRM, AI chat, AI notetaker, workflow automation, data enrichment, project management, and more. Whether you're prepping for a meeting, following up with a prospect, or staying on top of admin work, Slant keeps everything in one place so advisors can focus on what actually grows their business— stronger client relationships.

Media contact:

Alexandra Zendrian

516-581-7202

[email protected]

SOURCE Pageport