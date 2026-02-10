Slant Exceeds $6B in Connected AUM in Two Months

New custodian data connections help advisors unify data, automate admin work, and act faster.

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slant, the AI-native CRM and operations hub for financial advisors, announced today that two months after launching its custodian data connections, advisors have connected more than $6 billion in AUM.

Custodian data in Slant

"Having our Schwab custodian data flowing into Slant has been a game-changer for us," said Jason Jacobi, wealth advisor at Boyer Financial Services. "For years, we were piecing things together across systems, and our old setup just couldn't keep up or stay current the way our clients deserve. Now we can pull up positions and recent activity instantly, right alongside the full client record, with everything in one place. It gives our team real-time clarity, better context, and more capacity to do what we love most: stay proactive, be present, and deepen the relationship."

"Two months in, we're seeing a clear signal: advisors want Slant to be the living source of truth," said Thomas Clawson, Co-founder at Slant. "Custodians are the best place to manage money, but the CRM is where you manage the relationship. When custodian data flows into Slant, every client record gains a richer context window that powers more accurate, more relevant AI actions, so teams can automate the busywork, surface the right opportunities faster, and show up proactively for their clients."

Slant's mission is to help 20 million Americans retire with a great financial advisor.

Turning custodian data into action

Custodian data connections are designed to help advisory firms keep client data accurate and up to date, without relying on manual entry or disconnected systems. With Slant, advisory teams can:

Unify records by linking household and financial data directly to the CRM.





by linking household and financial data directly to the CRM. Get proactive nudges with notifications for large account swings, key milestones, and timely outreach opportunities.





with notifications for large account swings, key milestones, and timely outreach opportunities. Improve visibility across accounts to support better follow-up, service, and planning.





across accounts to support better follow-up, service, and planning. Operate with confidence using a more accurate, consistent client data foundation.

Slant's custodian data connections are available now. To learn more, visit slant.app .

About Slant

Slant is an AI-native CRM and operations hub for financial advisors, powered by Pageport. Slant helps advisory teams turn client data into action—handling meeting prep, follow-up, proactive nudges, scheduling, and other operational tasks while preserving the personal touch. Learn more at slant.app.

