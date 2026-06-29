Slater Slater Schulman LLP Represents Survivors in $395 Million Archdiocese of San Francisco Settlement

Global Settlement Reached Through the Archdiocese's Bankruptcy Proceedings Will Compensate Over 500 Survivors of Clergy Abuse

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slater Slater Schulman LLP, a leading, full-service law firm with decades of experience representing survivors of traumatic and catastrophic events, today announced that a global settlement has been reached in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of the Archdiocese of San Francisco ("the Archdiocese"). The settlement establishes a $395 million trust for survivors and allows them to pursue additional recovery from insurers, a significant milestone towards resolving the more than 500 child sexual abuse claims. Further provisions of the agreement include policies and protocols to enhance child safety and transparency. Slater Slater Schulman served on the creditors' committee and represents more than 50 survivors.

The lawsuits describe a pattern of abuse perpetrated by clergy and others in positions of trust against children who were parishioners, students, and altar servers, often isolated and abused by individuals bearing religious authority.

"No settlement can give these survivors back what was taken from them, but this resolution holds the Archdiocese of San Francisco to account for the lifelong harm it caused hundreds of people," said Michael Carney, Managing Partner of Slater Slater Schulman's California office. "We are proud to have helped, alongside our fellow committee members and counsel, bring about an outcome that gives our clients a measure of justice too long denied."

"For decades, the survivors we represent were failed by an institution they were taught to trust, and many of them have waited a lifetime for this moment," said Partner Simona Danesh. "We were honored to stand with our clients throughout these proceedings and to work alongside the committee and bankruptcy counsel toward a resolution for every survivor with a claim. We will continue to fight for childhood sexual abuse survivors across California."

NOTE: Individuals seeking to be linked to resources for sexual assault survivors can call 800.656.HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area. The National Sexual Assault Hotline operated by RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) provides confidential support from trained staff members and can assist with finding local healthcare resources, help talk through what happened, and offer referrals for long-term support.

About Slater Slater Schulman LLP

Slater Slater Schulman LLP is a leading, full-service law firm with decades of experience representing survivors of traumatic and catastrophic events. Our dedicated attorneys are committed to ensuring the best results for our clients through persistence and compassionate representation. With 11 offices in 10 states, Slater Slater Schulman has achieved successful resolutions in some of the most challenging cases in the nation. We have considerable experience with complex, historical sexual abuse cases involving massive institutions, including academic, religious, and youth organizations. Our firm also represents clients in litigation involving pharmaceutical drugs, product liability, environmental law, employment and labor law, medical malpractice, and personal injury, and has proudly represented thousands of World Trade Center survivors. Learn more at sssfirm.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Allan Morancie / ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Slater Slater Schulman LLP