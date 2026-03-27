Slater Slater Schulman LLP Announces $148 Million Settlement Agreement With the Diocese of Albany on Behalf of Survivors of Child Sexual Abuse

Agreement Resolves Approximately 440 Total Claims Against the Diocese and Its Related Entities

ALBANY, N.Y., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slater Slater Schulman LLP, a leading, full-service law firm with decades of experience representing survivors of traumatic and catastrophic events, today announced that a settlement agreement has been reached with the Diocese of Albany and its related entities. Under the terms of the agreement, the Diocese has agreed to pay $148 million toward the resolution of approximately 440 child sexual abuse claims pending against it, a significant milestone that lays the groundwork for a full resolution of the Diocese's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

"The trauma from childhood sexual assault isn't episodic, it's a lifelong burden," said Adam Slater, Founding and Managing Partner of Slater Slater Schulman LLP. "Survivors of abuse by the Diocese of Albany have carried this burden for far too long, and this agreement is a meaningful acknowledgment of the harm they suffered. Our firm has significant experience bringing cases against religious institutions from coast to coast, ensuring that dioceses are held accountable for the harm its clergy has caused generations of children."

This Diocese of Albany settlement reflects the firm's growing national presence in institutional abuse litigation. In 2024, Slater Slater Schulman announced an $880 million settlement with the Diocese of Los Angeles and a $320.5 million settlement with the Diocese of Rockville Centre, the latter being the largest Diocese settlement in New York State history.

NOTE: Individuals seeking to be linked to resources for sexual assault survivors can call 800.656.HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area. The National Sexual Assault Hotline operated by RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) provides confidential support from trained staff members and can assist with finding local healthcare resources, help talk through what happened, and offer referrals for long-term support.

About Slater Slater Schulman LLP

Slater Slater Schulman LLP is a leading, full-service law firm with decades of experience representing survivors of traumatic and catastrophic events. Our dedicated attorneys are committed to ensuring the best results for our clients through persistence and compassionate representation. With 11 offices in 10 states, Slater Slater Schulman has achieved successful resolutions in some of the most challenging cases in the nation. We have considerable experience with complex, historical sexual abuse cases involving massive institutions, including academic, religious, and youth organizations. Our firm also represents clients in litigation involving pharmaceutical drugs, product liability, environmental law, employment and labor law, medical malpractice, and personal injury, and has proudly represented thousands of World Trade Center survivors. Learn more at sssfirm.com.

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SOURCE Slater Slater Schulman LLP